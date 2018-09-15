'You can't really sugar coat grief' - daughter of man who became synonymous with anti-smoking campaign speaks about 'hero' father

You may not know his name but you will know his face. That face became synonymous with anti-smoking when he fronted a series of ads for the HSE's Quit campaign after he was diagnosed with terminal cancer in the summer of 2013.

In one of those ads, Gerry Collins looks straight into the camera and says: "I am dying from cancer as a result of smoking". The raw honesty stopped people in their tracks. In a later ad, filmed as part of the same series, he talks about his kids, saying, "I'll miss my kids. I will miss not being there when they might need me". The ads were a snapshot of Gerry's life and of the lives of those people who loved him. They were filmed during some of the family's most difficult days when Gerry knew his time was limited.

In her book, released this week, his eldest daughter Lisa (35) tells the story of those final 10 months of her father's life and how determined he was that others should not go down the same path as he did in terms of smoking. Despite its heavy subject matter, The Man Who Moved the Nation - A Daughter's Story is surprisingly easy to read. Even though you know the outcome - Gerry died surrounded by his family in March 2014 - you are gripped from the first page by the sheer strength of Lisa's love for her dad.

Having kept diaries and journals throughout her life, after her dad's diagnosis, Lisa found herself unable to write. "I used to journal all the time. It's how I would have dealt with things and processed stuff. I still have the last journal that I wrote in. The last thing I wrote was: 'Dad's just been diagnosed with cancer and I have no words'. The next time I wrote was a year later and the whole story just came out," she says. The book is an unwavering journey into grief. From the moment the family learns there will be no cure, to the final days when Gerry calls his family into his hospice room saying: "Well, lads, this is it. The last minute of the match", Lisa's story is unflinching. It looks grief in the eye and refuses to look away.

Gerry Collins (centre) at the Quit Advert launchin 2013 with, from left son Stephen,wife Delly and daughters Ciara and Lisa. Pic Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Four years after her father's death Lisa, who runs her own beauty business, Wax It Lounge, in her native Greystones, Co Wicklow, is preparing for the launch of her book on September 26. The date is significant. It's Gerry's birthday. He would be turning 61 if he were still alive. She's in a good place now, she tells me. Happily married to Tiernan Dillon and mentoring other women in the beauty business as well as running her own business, Lisa hopes her book will give hope to others going through their own dark days of grief. "You can't really sugar coat grief. This was my first proper exposure to grief. Anyone who has gone through it knows it's messy. It gets in your bones; you feel heavy. It's always uncomfortable," she says.

"I looked up on the internet how to grieve properly. I knew I needed to get through this. I did struggle to find things I identified with. You're trying to contain it and you're trying to understand it and you're just devastated. You're lost - you feel it physically. I had to talk about Dad all the time. I had to get it out. The book was a massive part of it. I wrote. I tried to look after myself as best I could. Some days getting up and putting my socks on was enough. Other days I was able to get out and go to the gym and re-engage. Talking is how I heal so I try to talk to people," says Lisa.

"One thing I do know about grief is that it's a process you have to go through - there's no way around it. So whether you're process is to paint, then paint, or if it's to write, write. If it's to talk, keep talking. Whatever your bag is just do that. When people say, 'You should be over it', that's not helpful," she says.

Lisa's book also gives people a chance to get to know Gerry better. While he is synonymous with the ads and is resigned to his fate in them, the book shows his determination, his love of music and sport as well as his family. It paints a picture of a man who worked very hard to provide for his family and someone who was a bit of a joker or as Lisa calls his "a lovable rogue". "There were three reasons why he wanted to do the ad campaign. He knew it would be good energy - it came at a dark time in his life and he knew it would bring life and energy. He knew it would bring our family closer together, which it did, and he said if this even helps one person stop smoking it would all have been worth it for him," says Lisa.

Nobody could have envisaged how the ads would touch such a nerve; that people would often be moved to tears by Gerry's campaign. When I ask Lisa why she thinks this is, she puts it down to her dad's honesty and his vulnerability. "I don't think he was telling people, 'Don't do this'. He was saying, 'This is what's happening to me and if you can at all, avoid it happening'," she says.

In his own life Lisa says her father always related to people and their struggles in life. "It was part of his makeup. He had this massive ability to identify with people. You could tell him what was going on and he would be like, 'I totally get you'.

Lisa Jennifer Collins at her Greystones' salon. Photo: Tony Gavin

"We're ridiculously proud of Dad and what he did. We're just so proud of him. He never lost his steadfastness around the ads. He was at the helm of it. Whenever anyone else around him was panicking or upset, he stayed strong. It was a really inspiring thing to see someone do something that was so challenging at such a time when he knew time was limited. He was so certain. He knew this was going to be a good thing," says Lisa.

For as long as Lisa can remember her dad was self-employed and this meant he was always hungry to learn. "Part of running your own business is learning. He had to grow alongside the business. He was already very emotionally intelligent anyway and so he was so big on the personal development side of things. He would devour books on leadership and development," she says.

She tells how Gerry overcame a fear of public speaking to such an extent that he was happy to hold court anywhere and Lisa is firmly of the belief that he gifted this ability to her when he passed away. In the days after the Quit campaign launch Gerry asked her to accompany him to a radio interview. This was something that was completely out of her comfort zone and at first Lisa was reluctant to do it. But her dad won her over and that first experience proved a very positive one. After he died, Lisa spoke at his funeral telling mourners there was only one Gerry Collins and that they were glad he was theirs. Now public speaking, presenting and mentoring to other women in business is not an issue. "I feel it was a gift from my dad. He was an amazing public speaker. He had a terrible fear himself but he was able to conquer it and I feel he left that with me," she says.

Gerry also had a part to play in Lisa meeting her husband Tiernan, who she married two years ago. One night in December 2013 Lisa met a guy in a bar in Greystones. Thinking she knew him, she said hello but quickly realised she didn't know him and walked away.

After doing that first interview with Gerry on East Coast Radio in Co Wicklow in January 2014, the station put a picture of Gerry and Lisa with the radio host up on social media. The picture popped up on Tiernan's social media shortly afterwards. "He was back in Dubai, where he was working at the time, and up came that photo on his news feed and he said, 'There's that girl'. He dropped me a message saying, 'There you are again - who are you? Do you remember me?' We were in touch every day after that."

While Lisa says the big occasions in life are marred by Gerry's absence, she is happy now. "I really thought at the time I could never feel right again. I felt broken and I didn't know if I could be put back together. It did take a few years but I feel better than I ever thought I would.

"Even though you are super happy, there's still that twinge there. I missed Dad on my wedding day and that was a big deal for me. I definitely think it gets easier with time. I know that's a clichéd thing to say but in my experience it's true."

She says she hopes that people take a message of hope from the book; that even in the darkest of days the light will shine again. "I guess with the book what I want to say is that it's OK for it to be hard. What I would love to come out of this is if one person reads my book and says, 'She came through this. I'll be OK - I've just got to hang on here'."

And on the night of the launch while Lisa knows she'll feel emotional, she also knows she'll feel happy. Over 200 people are coming to the launch at the Pigeon House in Delgany. The Minister for Health has confirmed he'll be there too. Lisa says she knows her dad would be hugely proud of her and on the night she'll raise a glass to Gerry and say: "Cheers Dad. Happy birthday".

'The Man Who Moved The Nation - A Daughter's Story' by Lisa Jennifer Collins is published by Mercier Press at €16.99

Irish Independent