Worried families contacted watchdog over fears for their loved ones’ safety during pandemic

Relatives say they got no contact from staff around treatment and prognosis. It prompted them to complain there was no &ldquo;dignity or respect&rdquo; in the healthcare system. Photo posed/Depsoitphotos Expand

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

Worried relatives felt compelled to complain to a safety watchdog about a patient whose five calls to hospital staff to use the toilet went unheeded and another who it was claimed lost weight and was “not eating” as Ireland battled Covid-19 late last year.

They were among a range of complaints about hospitals and nursing homes lodged with the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) and released to the Irish Independent under Freedom of Information legislation.

