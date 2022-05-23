Worried families contacted watchdog over fears for their loved ones’ safety during pandemic

Worried relatives felt compelled to complain to a safety watchdog about a patient whose five calls to hospital staff to use the toilet went unheeded and another who it was claimed lost weight and was “not eating” as Ireland battled Covid-19 late last year.

They were among a range of complaints about hospitals and nursing homes lodged with the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) and released to the Irish Independent under Freedom of Information legislation.

They reveal the behind-the-scenes serious concerns around the care of some patients in hospitals and nursing homes as Covid-19 outbreaks disrupted services, posing risks to patients and residents.

The complaints which relate to October and November 2021 – as the Delta variant affected services – show the level of anxiety about standards of treatment as health services came under sustained pressure.

The complaints included:

♦ A patient who rang their bell up to five times to go the toilet. Nobody responded and after they went on their own they slipped.

♦ A patient admitted to hospital who had deteriorated physically and mentally, was crying “a lot”, losing “three stone in weight” and was unable to get any fresh air.

♦ A female patient in hospital for a week without a shower or assistance with washing.

♦ Relatives say they got no contact from staff around treatment and prognosis.

It prompted them to complain there was no “dignity or respect” in the healthcare system.

♦ A nursing home where a Covid-19 cert was not requested of a visitor.

♦ Families were told “not to be ringing” a home where there was a Covid-19 outbreak.

♦ Visitors were told to “take their own temperature” and sign themselves in.

In other complaints, concerns were raised about the impact services pressures were having on the care of people with intellectual disabilities.

It was also claimed a nursing home resident was left in bed for days during a Covid-19 outbreak and allowed only a window visit. In another case it was claimed a resident with a broken hip was found on the floor after falling out of bed due to a lack of supervision.

Understaffing, injuries with no explanation and a resident with cancer whose pain was not being properly managed were also among the worries raised with Hiqa.

The HSE and nursing homes say people have a right to make a complaint and learning from them is key to improving quality of care.

Hiqa said its aim is to “advance high-quality and safe care for people accessing health and social care services in Ireland".

“It does not have a remit to investigate individual complaints; however, all unsolicited information, which can be received from anyone concerned about a centre, is used to inform its monitoring of each centre.”

Where there are risks to the safety of residents or where the provider has failed to address areas of concern repeatedly, Hiqa can take escalated action, up to and including court action to cancel the registration of the centre.

The latest findings from the 2021 National Inpatient Experience Survey Long showed that long trolley waits, difficulties trying to find someone to talk to about Covd-19 and lack of family visitors were among the main hurdles faced by patients as hospitals battled the pandemic last year.