World Mental Health Day: ‘Finding ways to cope is key’ – country singer James Kilbane tells of depression and low self-esteem

‘The expectation that we all should just get back to normal after lockdowns was overwhelming,’ says singer James Kilbane

Singer James Kilbane has urged anyone who is feeling low, anxious or stressed not to suffer in silence but to speak to a professional.

Speaking on World Mental Health Day, the Christian, country and gospel singer, who finished second in the second series of RTÉ 1’s You're A Star competition to select the Irish entrant for the 2004’s Eurovision, opened up about his struggles with mental health – from his time as a young child in school, to more recently when the country opened up after the Covid-19 lockdowns.

“At school, I was considered a little slow,” he says. “I had dyslexia, which would have been caught sooner if I was a child today, but they were different times. My experience in the classroom led to me having low self-esteem, and I was bullied in my teenage years.

“I don’t know if I had depression, but I definitely felt low a lot and was often sad and upset. Other times I felt angry or emotional and expressed myself in a negative way.”

The now 51-year-old married his wife Christina in 1989 and was content with his life, but still had negative feelings about himself.

He underwent counselling while studying at the Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology, which taught him how to speak about his feelings and know what coping mechanisms to use.

In the intervening years, he coped well, but the onset of Covid-19 and subsequent lockdowns were triggering.

“I was stressed, in fear of catching Covid and aware of the dangers for elderly family members,” he says. “Although I was doing all I believed had to be done, I was somewhat hyper, very aware and nervous. I would get sucked into my emotions and end up upsetting others, so much so that they would stay away.

“Emotionally though, things were much better for me and I appreciated the quietness.

"I liked that the busyness was gone and not having to socialise all the time felt like such a relief. But even after the vaccines, I was hesitant about public places.

“However, I started to arrange some low-key dates (for gigs) and started to record some television programmes with the Shalom World Television Network (which broadcasts spiritual and religious programmes). Then I got Covid and had to isolate for 10 days alone. I was quite sick but survived and didn’t panic when I actually had it.”

The father-of-two says during the first and second lockdowns, he continued working on his farm and started doing online performances which kept him feeling positive.

But once the world began to open up again, the stress and emotions began to build.

“The sudden expectation that everyone should just get back to normal and get on with it was overwhelming.

“Then in May this year, I needed to speak with a professional again. I reached out to my local GP, who let me know that I was not alone. I called the HSE number and was put on a waiting list – but a few weeks later, I started to feel really low.

“I needed to talk to someone, so called the Samaritans and got an answering machine.

"I then called the Westport Family Centre who gave me a number for an organisation called North West Stop.”

Feeling calmer after his initial interaction with them, James then got an appointment with a counsellor, whom he has now seen “seven or eight times” and has been a great help to him.

He is learning to cope with emotions and turmoil again and been able to perform some shows in recent months.

“You don’t have to feel suicidal to have emotional and mental health issues – but it’s important, no matter how you’re feeling, to try to learn to cope,” he says.