Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon Dublin: Everything you need to know

This weekend sees the return of one of Ireland’s biggest charity sporting events as thousands of people will take part in the Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon.

The annual 10km run starts around Dublin’s Merrion Square from 2.00pm on Sunday June 5.

In 1983, the inaugural event had 9,000 women entering and the race reached a record attendance in 2014 with 41,006 women involved.

1.09 million women have entered the event in the last 39 years and organisers said it has grown in popularity as women have taken more interest in their own health and fitness.

In 2020, due to Covid 19, the Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon went virtual for the first time. The event took place in October 2020 and attracted over 22,000 entrants from all over the world. It went virtual again in September 2021 and participants were able to track their run with an Event App which will be used again this year.

Thousands of people have already signed up for this year’s event, which is being held in partnership with the Irish Independent, while people who cannot make the Dublin race can also take part in the virtual run.

While the mini marathon is a women’s only event, organisers said anyone who identifies as a woman is welcome to take part. The event is open to everyone aged 14 years and over and entry for a general ticket costs €30 per person.

Registration for the mini marathon closes on Saturday June 4.

Now entering its 40th year, the mini marathon is the largest all-women’s event of its kind in the world and it has raised over €225 million for worthy charities since its foundation.

Race numbers

Those who have chosen not have their race number posted to them ahead of the event can collect their pack on Friday June 3 and Saturday June 4, between 11am and 6pm at the Reunion Squared collection point in Merrion Square park.

How to get there?

Those attending the event have been urged to use public transport where possible, as there will be restricted car parking around Dublin City Centre on the day, while road closures will also impact accessibility to the city. A full list scheduled road closures is available on the event’s website.

Groups travelling by coach will be able to disembark at the coach drop-off point at Merrion Square North. Organisers said Merrion Square North is a drop-off location only, and it will be strictly enforced on the day. While, Wilton Place will not be available for coach parking this year.

Where does the event start?

Like in other years, the event will start at different points around Dublin’s Merrion Square.

The White and Pink waves will start at Leeson Street Lower/Pembroke St Lower. The Merrion Square/Fitzwilliam Street Lower/Mount Street Upper start point is for the Blue wave. Merrion Street West is for the Yellow wave, while the Green wave will start at the junction of Ely Place, Merrion Row, Merrion Street Upper and Baggot Street Lower.

All runners have been advised to be at their relevant start point no later than 1.30pm on Sunday.

Further details about the starting points are available here.

What to bring and what not to bring?

No large bags, backpacks or suitcases will be allowed at the event.

Belongings can be left at the bag drop at Merrion Square South from 12 noon. Attendees have been asked to b.ring a clear reusable bag for their belongings. Contents must be clearly visible and participants have been advised that all belongings may be subject to a search.

Organisers said the timing tag for runners is embedded in their race number. Runners should fill in their name, contact details and medical information on the back of the race number and the numbers should be attached with safety pins to the front of their shirt.

What do to after the race?

All attendees will be able to meet up at the Vhi meeting points or Reunion Squared in Merrion Square Park after the event.

Those taking part are strongly advised to cool down afterwards with the Irish Society of Chartered Physiotherapists routine or with a complimentary massage.



