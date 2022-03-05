| -2.1°C Dublin

The Women’s Mini Marathon: a simple idea that would become an Irish phenomenon

From its humble roots in 1983, the Women’s Mini Marathon has grown into a massive cultural event

A group of &lsquo;convicts released from the kitchen sink&rsquo; in 1998 Expand
Martina Hand will be carrying a picture of her late mum Betty, a Women&rsquo;s Mini Marathon stalwart. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand
Paralympian Patrice Dockery says she always tried to fit the WMM into her race schedule Expand
Rosemary Kunene first ran in 2019 when she was living in direct provision. Photo: Paul McCarthy Expand
Trish Horgan was on the start line in 1983 for the first Women&rsquo;s Mini Marathon. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand
The start line for the 1999 Women's Mini Marathon Expand
Marianne Carter, Michelle Joyce, Ingrid Waterhouse, Anita Savage, Catherine Chaney and Glenda Curtis in 2019. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand
Betty Brady, age 81, at the 2018 Women&rsquo;s Mini Marathon. Photo: Arthur Carron Expand

Kathy Donaghy

IT’S the biggest women’s event of its kind anywhere in the world. An annual 10k road race which started in 1983, the Women’s Mini Marathon (WMM) has grown to a 40,000-strong sea of women taking to the streets of Dublin each year.

Marking 40 years this year, the Vhi WMM has seen more than one million women pound the pavements of Dublin, raising in excess of €225m for charities on their way.

