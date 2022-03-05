Stretch yourself for maximum gain

If you are considering signing up for the Women’s Mini Marathon, now it is time to put a training plan in place to ensure your success in crossing the finish line.

When planning your training, it is important that you adequately warm up before and cool down after each session.

Why warm up? A good warm up will prepare your body to perform optimally. By increasing blood flow to the muscles you will be training, the muscle temperature increases, which allows them to contract and relax more effectively, so you can run faster.

The rise in core body temperature also results in improved nerve signalling so you can react quicker. An increase in joint range of movement allows increase movement potential and reduces risk of injury. During a warm up, your body increases its production of certain hormones that help with energy regulation so you run for longer. A warm up also allows you to prepare mentally for the session or event.

An effective warm up should follow the RAMP protocol. Raise your heart rate. This may be accomplished through a fast walk, light jog or skipping. Activate and Mobilise the muscles you will be using during the session. Potentiate or build up to the intensity of the session.

For example, if you are planning to do an interval training session of sprints at 90-100pc pace, you would build up to this by doing sprints at 50pc, 70pc and 85pc first. Or if warming up on race day, you would gradually build up to the pace you intend to run at. A good warm up should typically take 5-10 minutes to complete and focus on the major muscle groups that you will be using while running.

Don’t push into pain while stretching

If you notice one muscle is repeatedly tightening up for you or becoming painful while stretching, it can be a sign that the muscle is weak or becoming overloaded due to muscle imbalance or altered biomechanics. I recommend you contact your local Chartered Physiotherapist for guidance to help prevent injury. Incorporating a good warm up and cool down routine throughout your training will help ensure you triumph on June 5 in the Phoenix Park.