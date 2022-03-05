Roz Purcell on the Women’s Mini Marathon: ‘It’s going to be everyone together again, so it’s going to be amazing’

Author and blogger Rozanna Purcell has advised anyone attempting the 40th Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon for the first time to think strategically about their training and follow a plan.

With just over three months left until the June 5 event takes place in Dubin city centre, the new event ambassador said there’s plenty of time to build up your fitness levels gradually and in a sustainable fashion.

“I think the biggest tip I would have for someone who wants to work up to do the mini marathon is to follow a plan. Running plans are so fundamental for getting you to the race line without suffering an injury,” she said.

“I think when you’re training towards something — and I do this myself — sometimes you might go, ‘Right, I’m going to go out and do a big run’ and then you feel awful because your body wasn’t prepared for that. So following a training programme actually builds you up to the race length.”

She believes the important thing is not to push yourself too hard and pick a plan from the Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon website that works for your level of fitness. She was keen to emphasise that you don’t even have to run the full 10km and not to put yourself under too much pressure in terms of race times.

“It could be just one minute walking then one minute jogging and repeating that. They plans are all very achievable so it definitely gives people a big goal but also a definite plan to work towards it,” she said.

“I think you should follow a plan for any running event. That is key. And don’t let the fact that this is the mini marathon put you off, because so many people walk it. So maybe you want to just come for the atmosphere and because this is the first time that it’s going to be in-person since Covid.

“It’s going to be everyone together again, so it’s going to be amazing because of the camaraderie and that sense of community that you get from being at this massive event — and everyone’s there for a good cause.

“You don’t even have to run it. I’m delighted to be on board, as I’ve done it before but never as an ambassador, so I’m thrilled about it.”

For the first time, the event will take place in a hybrid form, meaning that participants can sign up and complete the 10km from anywhere in the country or the rest of the world.

And despite being an avid hiker and outdoor enthusiast, Roz said that she’ll be working up to do the 10km herself, just like everyone else. The pandemic has prompted her to take a huge step back and “learn what the limits are”.

“I think during lockdown, I learnt that I was someone who was always on the go and it made me sit back and not overtrain. I definitely take on way less now,” she said.

Registration is open now at vhiwomensminimarathon.ie