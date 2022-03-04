How to warm up and cool down when exercising

Here are some key activation and mobilisation exercises I would recommend for runners as part of a dynamic warm-up routine.

Warm up

1 Lateral leg swings (above) – swing your leg out to the side as far as you feel comfortable and back across your body in a fluid motion. Repeat 10 times on each leg.

Expand Close Lateral shuffle / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Lateral shuffle

2 Lateral shuffle – Start in a mini squatted position, shuffle your feet to one side and back to the other for 10-12 steps in each direction.

Expand Close Leg kick ups / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Leg kick ups

3 Leg Kick Ups – Kick one leg up in front of your body as high as you can. You may hold on for balance. Complete 10 times on each leg.

Expand Close 4. Walking lunge / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 4. Walking lunge

4 Walking lunges – Take a large step forward and bend both knees straight down so the back knee is just hovering above the floor. Continue for 10 steps on each leg.

Expand Close Knee up to kick back 1 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Knee up to kick back 1

5 Knee up to kick back – Drive one knee up in front and then kick back out behind. Repeat 10 times on each leg.

Expand Close 6. Hip openers / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 6. Hip openers

6 Hip openers – lift one knee up in front and rotate out to the side as far as you feel comfortable. Then lower back down. Repeat 10 times on each leg.

Cool down

Following a training session or race, you will likely feel tired and hopefully have a sense of achievement. It is easy to just finish and come up with a reason to just skip your cool down, racing home to make food, meet friends, or go to work. Taking 5-10 minutes cool down adequately will speed up your recovery, allow your heart rate to normalise, reduce the build up of lactic acid, reduce injury risk and improve relaxation.

Just five minutes of stretching helps prevent delayed onset muscle soreness (DOMS). DOMS typically starts 12-24 hours following an intense training session and may last for two to three days.

It is recommendedyou walk for a few minutes to normalise your heart rate, followed by performing slow static stretches of the key muscle groups used while running. Hold each stretch for 30-60 seconds and perform one or two reps on each side.

Here are some examples of stretches that are important for runners.

Expand Close 1. Calf stretch 1 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 1. Calf stretch 1

1 Calf stretch – Bent and straight leg. Put one foot behind you and keep that foot flat on the floor. Bend your front knee and lean forwards. Repeat on the opposite side. You may lean on a wall or support in front for increased stretch. Then step the back leg in closer and bend both knees, while keeping your heels on the floor. Repeat on the opposite side.

Expand Close 2. Quad stretch / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 2. Quad stretch

2 Quadriceps stretch – Hold on to a support for balance as needed and raise one leg behind you, grabbing hold of your ankle, or your lower leg. Pull your ankle or lower leg towards you as tightly as you can. Keep both knees close to each other.

Expand Close 3. Hip flexor stretch / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 3. Hip flexor stretch

3 Hip flexor stretch – Kneel in a lunge position, squeeze your glutes and lean your hips forward until you feel a stretch across your hips.

Expand Close 5. Hamstring stretch / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 5. Hamstring stretch

4 Hamstring stretch – Lying on your back, place your hands behind one knee and then kick your leg up to the ceiling until you feel a stretch at the back of your leg. Keep your opposite leg out straight.

Expand Close 4. Groin stretch / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 4. Groin stretch

5 Groin stretch – Stand with your feet a large stride apart and toes pointing forwards. Lean to one side and bend this knee. Keep your heels flat on the floor and the other leg straight as you feel this stretch through the inner thigh.

Expand Close Glute stretch / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Glute stretch

6 Glute stretch – lying on your back, cross one foot over the opposite knee and then pull that knee up towards you as far as you can.