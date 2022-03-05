Feel the fear… and run with it: Getting back into a crowd after two years of Covid

Ready...set...go! As the firing shot heralded the ‘end’ of Covid a few weeks ago, it’s fair to say it was received with mixed emotions of relief sprinkled with some dread and trepidation. It’s hardly a wonder, considering we have been following what felt at times like a very new way of living.

What we need to realise is the anxiety many of us felt was a normal reactive response to an abnormal experience. It is also normal to feel not very surefooted right now as we try to go back to ‘normal’. After all, we didn’t think of large groups of people or crowds like this before Covid came along. It’s hard to see things the same as they were BC (before Covid) because this isn’t the new normal — it’s different, and we’re different. The trick is to figure out how to acclimatise back to what feels right for you, with some gentle guiding prods to move forward.

Covid brought uncertainty, and uncertainly always comes with a solid entourage of anxiety. Any sentence you find beginning with ‘what if’ will end in anxiety rising out of fear of what the future will bring — which is out of your control.

The big question is ‘ok, so what do we do next?’ The answer is we nudge, one step at a time, towards a new challenge. We allow and embrace worries and concerns and take calculated risks. One of the best tools taken away from mental health practitioners during the pandemic was the recommendation of social connection.

That connection can come through participating, belonging and being part of something bigger than yourself. Many Women’s Mini Marathon participants run for charities very close to their hearts, and there’s a tangible sense of us all being in this together. However, this time it’s not a virtual concept, but in person — lots of persons!

What is within your control is how you now choose to react and by inserting a reflective pause you can choose how you want to respond. I can remember wearing a mask to the supermarket for the first time, just before it became mandatory, and I felt so self-conscious. With amazing speed, my leaving-the-house routine quickly changed to mask, keys, wallet, phone. Today, for the first time in around two years, I stepped into the supermarket without my mask. It felt both good and strange, and that’s fine. By noticing how your thoughts are impacting your mood, it can bring more of a sense of personal autonomy. You could go one step further and ask these few questions surrounding any concerns or worries you have:

Is this thought true?

Is it a fact or an opinion?

Is this thought helpful?

What is within my control and what one thing can I do now to make this better?

Before answering these questions, take a breath in for four, hold for four and release for four.

Letting your thoughts run away from you is easy — most of us have lots of practice with it. Being in a chronic heightened state of arousal from being in a fight, flight, freeze, or fawn mode is something you need to actively engage with to bring down stress hormones like cortisol.

Walking and running are a great antidote for this, and research proves consistent, regular exercise is one of the pillars of health.

If this is your first mini marathon, or you are a seasoned pro, break it all down over the next 16 weeks.

Start with the end in mind and work back week by week, then day by day, in terms of training days and rest days.

I don’t believe the idea that once you do something for 28 days, it creates an indefinite new habit — you create and reinforce habits by your daily actions and thoughts. If you want to achieve anything substantial in life, it will take work, time, sweat (some tears) and more work. This is the kernel of truth in terms of reaching your goals, and you need to be very specific on what the goals are, how you will achieve them, and you need to build in days when it won’t go to plan. On those days you recalibrate and figure out with what is going on for you, what you need and how you will go about meeting those needs — and then you start again. That might mean going to bed a bit earlier, taking a rest when you need to or identifying what blocker or resistance is coming up for you, all through the prism of self-compassion.

Scheduling exercise is the gold standard in achieving your goal and is the way to go.

There is no magic motivation — it doesn’t exist. Even professional athletes have to pull themselves out of bed on dark and wet Sunday mornings or drag themselves off the couch when nothing feels less attractive than going for a run. Be human and normal about your training, and realise you will not feel like Rocky all the time. Celebrate the days when you get into your flow and feel strong — these are the moments to bank and pull out on the wet morning when you need to push yourself out the door.

I am going to re-iterate this: there is no magic to motivation. Motivation is a drive, and you need to develop not just your physical endurance but also your mental agility to tolerate not wanting to do it, and doing it anyway. This isn’t harsh, it is true.

A wall calendar is an essential element of your training kit. Scheduled exercise needs to work ergonomically within your home living arrangement and it is good to let everyone know what you have committed to and when you are going to do it, to balance out them getting their needs met as well.

Exercise and training is a future investment in healthy modelling, which has a positive influence upon those around you. Showing you prioritise your health and you make and take time for yourself has a multiplier effect on creating good health rituals and boundaries within a family, if you are in a family.

Sitting with things that are at first a bit uncomfortable is good for us, as it builds our tolerance — specifically, our distress tolerance. Everyone experienced a hard time in the last few years. In a way, it was like a collective experience with majorly different individual experiences. I have noted it has increased a collective compassion and wider understanding in a tangible way in mental health. As social beings we are hardwired for connection.

A great word to keep you moving forward is to remember ‘and’ — you can feel happy to be getting back to a bit of normality ‘and’ you can feel unsure and uncertain. It’s ok to have both emotions at the same time.

As people adjust to the new cognitive Covid pivot, it’s ok if it has your head in a bit of a spin. It might be helpful to even ask yourself what it is about going back to doing things we used to do — like being in large groups like the mini marathon — that feels alien, strange and uncomfortable for you.

If you did the mini marathon before Covid, there was often a joyous buzz as people prepared to do it by themselves or with friends — the fact that 25,480 people took party in 2019 might not have even entered your thoughts before. You can be sure you are hyper-aware of the amount of people now; we have been number crunching for two years now, taking in daily Covid figures, world figures, how many in hospital — these numbers mattered and impacted your everyday life.

This isn’t a new normal — nothing about what has been experienced was normal. It’s helpful to remember that one of your best human strengths is your adaptive capabilities and psychological flexibility, which is something I’d add to your warm-up routine for this event.