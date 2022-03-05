| -2.1°C Dublin

Feel the fear… and run with it: Getting back into a crowd after two years of Covid

Advice for this year’s mini marathon runners who may be feeling anxious 

Ready...set...go! As the firing shot heralded the ‘end’ of Covid a few weeks ago, it’s fair to say it was received with mixed emotions of relief sprinkled with some dread and trepidation. It’s hardly a wonder, considering we have been following what felt at times like a very new way of living.

What we need to realise is the anxiety many of us felt was a normal reactive response to an abnormal experience. It is also normal to feel not very surefooted right now as we try to go back to ‘normal’. After all, we didn’t think of large groups of people or crowds like this before Covid came along. It’s hard to see things the same as they were BC (before Covid) because this isn’t the new normal — it’s different, and we’re different. The trick is to figure out how to acclimatise back to what feels right for you, with some gentle guiding prods to move forward.

