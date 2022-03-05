| -2.1°C Dublin

Expert Mini-Marathon advice from long-distance runner and coach Maria McCambridge

Maria represented Ireland at the 2004 Olympics as well as at numerous outdoor and indoor world championships. Here are her top tips for beginners and a couch to 10k plan to get you running on June 5

Running is for everyone. We all can run, we just need to be patient and go at the right pace for us. Many of us have hang-ups from our school days where running was a slog or a form of punishment in PE class. Put these aside and start afresh. There is much to be gained from running, both physically, mentally and emotionally. You will get a huge sense of achievement from reaching your target of the 10k Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon.

The most important thing when it comes to running is that you don’t overthink it — just get out there and start.

