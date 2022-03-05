Expert Mini-Marathon advice from long-distance runner and coach Maria McCambridge

Running is for everyone. We all can run, we just need to be patient and go at the right pace for us. Many of us have hang-ups from our school days where running was a slog or a form of punishment in PE class. Put these aside and start afresh. There is much to be gained from running, both physically, mentally and emotionally. You will get a huge sense of achievement from reaching your target of the 10k Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon.

The most important thing when it comes to running is that you don’t overthink it — just get out there and start.

When training for a 10k race, the ideal scenario would be to run for three days a week and rest or cross train on the other days.

Do not be afraid to walk. At the start of your journey there might be a bit more walking than running — and that is fine — but as the weeks progress you will gain fitness and the walking will become less and the running more. Walking breaks are absolutely fine if you need them though, at any time.

If you feel you are not ready for the next week, maybe due to sickness or a niggle, just repeat the week that you just completed.

Make sure you do some form of stretching after your run to prevent tight muscles. The last thing you want to do is get injured. Learn to read the difference of general muscle soreness, which is often part and parcel of training, and a pain where you might need to go see a physio.

Make sure you are wearing the right runners for you. Wearing the correct running shoes is so important. Many of the good running specialist shops do free gait analysis and will be able to advise you on the correct runner for your feet.

You do not need a special diet or anything, but there is no harm in being maybe a bit more conscious of eating healthier. Eating better will always make you feel better on a day to day basis and of course out training, and anything that helps you feel better before, during and after the run has to be a good thing.

What you eat before running often depends on what time of the day you train at. But you definitely do not want to have eaten a big heavy meal before heading out for those kms. Generally two to three hours is plenty of time to digest your breakfast or lunch before heading out the door. If you are a little peckish before running, maybe have a banana or something similar to give you a little pick-me-up. It is important to get the recovery going by eating your lunch/dinner soon after your run. Always make sure to include some form of protein to help those muscles recover.

Do not skimp on the water. Staying hydrated before and after training is important. Having a water bottle to hand all day and sipping throughout is best.

Cross training is a great way of boosting fitness, while at the same time giving your body the necessary break from the pounding of the roads. Swimming, cycling, pilates and yoga are just some of the great alternatives to the running days.

Invest in a good sports bra. It is very important to feel comfortable and supported in this area.

Try and find a running buddy. It will help keep you motivated and help you in sticking to the plan as you won’t want to bail on your friend.

Make sure you sign up early to avoid disappointment and, most of all, the very best of luck!

Maria’s 12-week training plan