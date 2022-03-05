Catherina McKiernan: ‘Women’s Mini Marathon is part of my success story’

When I think back to my best years as a competitive athlete, I think of the great cross country wins, Olympics and various road races and marathons I ran and won all across the world. But among those happy memories is the Women’s Mini Marathon, which I ran many times in the 1990s.

When I was competing in international races and championships, my coach Joe Doonan and I would carefully map out the years and chose races that suited my schedule. We always included the Women’s Mini Marathon when we could. It was a 10k road race, and an ideal event to fit in ahead of the summer.

For most women, it is the taking part that mattered. So many women who never ran a race in their life can say today that their first ever race was the Women’s Mini Marathon. From its first running in 1983, it had the unique attraction of motivating tens of thousands of women up and down the country to come together, train, raise funds for charity and enjoy the goal of competing the 10k.

It would be fair to say that women running was not common back then. I remember how people reacted to me when I would train along the roads near home in my teenage years in the late 1980s and early 1990s. It was unusual to see anybody running the roads, let alone a woman. Today, it is commonplace to see women running and walking. So it was quite an achievement at the beginning to create this event which became famous for being the first women-only race in the world.

The spirit of the event was to celebrate women and it acted as the perfect outlet to raise money for charity. But it had the competitive element to it also. Over the years, some of the world’s great long-distance runners have competed in the event. Many of my team mates and many other great Irish runners also took part in the Women’s Mini Marathon along with guests from abroad, making it quite competitive.

For me, it was a great opportunity at the height of my career to run in front of a big home crowd. All my running success in cross country and marathons were abroad. I was lucky I had a great home following who would travel in their droves to cheer me on, but when I ran the race in Dublin, it allowed more Irish people see me racing in my prime in the flesh. And despite the fact that I was then quite shy, keeping the head down and wanting to stay out of the limelight, I did enjoy running in front of the partisan, cheering home crowd, especially crossing the finish line at St Stephen’s Green.

When I retired from competitive running, I continued to compete in the event over a few years. There is still a very competitive streak in me, so I would have treated the event as a race rather than a fun run. But I got a great kick out of mingling at the start line with women of all ages and ability setting out on the 10k adventure. My sisters also competed one year with me, but I wasn’t hanging around for them. Even if we had planned to run together, I could never hang about — I had to get to the front.

I was lucky to have achieved a lot of success during my career and I am happy to say that the Women’s Mini Marathon is very much part of that success. I ran to win and it prepared me for difficult competition on the road in the summers which followed. But now, more importantly, when I think about the Women’s Mini Marathon, I am thinking about how great it is to see so many women getting fit and running.

Long may it continue.