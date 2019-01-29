Women are twice as likely to suffer severe depression after a stroke than men, research suggests.

Women twice as likely to suffer severe depression after stroke - study

Symptoms of depression are common after a stroke and are known to have long-term consequences, including slow recovery, poor quality of life and a higher chance of dying early.

In the new study, experts from King's College London tracked symptoms of depression in 2,313 people (1,275 men and 1,038 women).

All the patients had had their first-ever stroke between 1998 and 2016 and were followed up until July 2017.

The results showed that more than 10% of men have long-term severe symptoms and 20% of women have severe or very severe symptoms that persist over time.

The researchers, writing in the European Journal Of Neurology, said: "Severe symptoms in women were double those in men.

"Moderate symptoms in men became worse over time.

"Increased symptoms of depression were associated with higher mortality rates."

Lead author Dr Salma Ayis from the School of Population Health and Environmental Sciences at King's College London, said: "While we cannot pinpoint exactly why depression is more common among women, it could be that women draw more of their sense of self and self-worth from their social relationships and so are more sensitive to challenges in maintaining these.

"Also, as women live longer, they are more exposed to loneliness, poor physical health and loss of support, all of which could lead to depression.

"What is common to both sexes is the dramatic decrease in the likelihood of survival as depression symptoms increase.

"We believe therefore, that by monitoring symptoms of depression in stroke survivors and acting accordingly, clinicians may be able to provide better long-term care."

There are more than 100,000 strokes in the UK each year.

More than 1.2 million people in the UK are currently alive after suffering a stroke.

Dr Richard Francis, head of research awards at the Stroke Association, said: "Depression after a stroke is very common, but this is the first study that we've seen which shows such a difference between the experiences of men and women.

"Stroke survivors may want to go to a counsellor or therapist, but the fact is that accessing those services is patchy and we're working with NHS England to address that.

"We know that talking about the way you're feeling with someone who understands can really help. Stroke Association provides support both in groups and online, where survivors can talk about problems like depression with people who are going through the same thing."

Press Association