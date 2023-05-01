WMM diary: ‘I have structure and a training plan with my running club – it keeps me on track’

Sorcha Ní Riain’s training is going “quite well”, helped in part by the nice weather, she smiles. Even more important are the running sessions she is partaking in with her running club.

“I’m training three days a week with the club, and then I’m trying my best to do park runs on Saturdays. Some runs are better than others; it can be hard to stay consistent sometimes. Maybe you have a busy day with work, or you have to go visit your family or something. I’m trying my best to keep a positive mindset, and then naturally you’re going to keep improving.”

Sorcha Ní Riain: Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon training update - 30th April

Sorcha began her training in October of last year. Her initial goal was a half marathon in Berlin, which she completed in April. She originally set herself a goal of increasing her distance by five kilometres every month, she says.

“I’m not sure if it was the best way to do it, to keep adding about five kilometres a month. That’s what I had planned to do but it didn’t work out that way. Nothing normally goes to plan.” ​

Nonetheless, Sorcha has steadily built up her running ability.

“There’s no obligation to go to training, no one ever comes after you if you don’t, it’s really up to yourself,” she says of being a member of a running club. “But it is really helpful when you know that you can show up to training and you’re going to have a chat with people.” She lists the benefits. “I have structure with the club, they’ve prepared a training plan, it really keeps you on track. You know that they’ve made the best plan for you, incorporating your rest days as well.”

Sorcha, who is 24, began running as part of an effort to regain her fitness after experiencing cancer earlier in her twenties. As part of maintaining her exercise level, she is also finding the Women’s Mini Marathon goal helpful.

“If you don’t have a target, you might not feel as motivated or encouraged to keep going.”