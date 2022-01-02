'Without my anorexia, who am I?’ – Micheál Costello on letting go of an eating disorder

'If you’ve taken the step of availing of treatment — for those lucky or privileged enough to be able to access it — then you’ve cleared quite a hurdle; it’s an admission that there is a problem'

I was diagnosed with atypical anorexia on October 15, 2020. For years before this, it had unconsciously formed a huge part of my being. Now, with the understanding therapy offers, I can say that I started exhibiting behaviours indicative of an eating disorder (ED) four years ago, when I was 22.

As I was growing into adult life my ED was beginning to rear its sinister head. I became an adult, finished formal education and, finally, found a full-time job — the major milestones in my life — while my ED was flourishing. Depression wasn’t far, snaking along, behind it.

Today, I’m in treatment, but far from completing it. The path I need to go down has become clearer, the obstacles seem smaller, but these moments of clarity have also enabled me to see just how long this road is. Even though living life without anorexia is far more preferable to living a life plagued by the illness, sometimes I take solace in that long road.

As my treatment progresses and I start to be easier on myself — as I begin eating meals more regularly, as my body changes — a massive part of me is slowly slipping away. This shift is far from the sense of motivation, stability, and positivity we are supposed to feel from progression, the shift is anxiety-inducing and, frankly, terrifying. I have to question who I am without my ED. What am I? Why am I?

For me, and many like me, EDs are our coping mechanisms. They help us feel like we have some form of agency in a world that is so clearly spinning out of control. The past two years has been a time of immense change for everyone through a pandemic, climate crisis, economic and social instability… So, it tragically makes sense that EDs are rising at an alarming rate.

According to Bodywhys, The Eating Disorders Association of Ireland, there has been an increase of males contacting its services in 2021 — it reported a 23pc increase in contact for helpline services, 69pc for online groups, and 114pc for emails.

Furthermore, the Irish Medical Journal reported that there had been a 66pc increase in admissions of children and adolescents with EDs in 2020, compared with 2019. The report noted that for admissions between March and September “40pc of admissions were in males, considerably higher to any previous year”.

EDs also have the highest mortality rate of any mental illness.

If you’ve taken the step of availing of treatment — for those lucky or privileged enough to be able to access it — then you’ve cleared quite a hurdle; it’s an admission that there is a problem. However, once my treatment began and the long road to recovery got underway, there were times when I ‘mourned’ or started to miss my slowly diminishing illness.

An ED is a defining aspect of the sufferer. That’s not to say that we should collectively consider someone with an ED as being just a physical embodiment of said illness, but, for the sufferer themselves, their ED means everything to them. Life is disturbingly simple when an ED takes hold, it consumes every waking minute — one simply doesn’t have the capacity to dedicate time to anything else. EDs also don’t spring up overnight, sufferers likely live with them for years.

I want to be treated, and I am being treated, but I don’t want to be ‘cured’ in the conventional sense. I want to carry my disease with me, it is a formative aspect of my being. I would not be the person I am today if it wasn’t for this disease that has shaped, yet almost destroyed, my adult life thus far.

Getting an ED and subsequently getting treatment didn’t make me stronger, no matter how many people try to convince me. It didn’t make me braver. I wasn’t given this condition because an obscure higher power thought I could ‘handle it’. My ED shattered me, and I will be picking up the pieces for a long time.

Am I happy, glad, or thankful that I’m going through this? Not one bit. Do I think these illnesses come about due to largely unattainable societal expectations and pressures and are therefore completely unnecessary, avoidable, and preventable? Yes. Don’t get me wrong; having an ED is utterly negative — to put it simply, it’s shit.

In summer 2020, before my diagnosis, I felt I was not long for this world — my suicidal thoughts had convinced me of this. The deep, depressive moments where every last bit of hope is drained from life, coagulated frequently. I knew that there would be a chance that I would gain weight if I started taking antidepressants, that my body would uncontrollably change on this medication. The fear of giving up some control of my body took me to the edge of an early grave. I literally preferred death over gaining weight.

My ED was born out of an intense need for control. Without extreme control and discipline, my post-ED self could be an unbridled individual thundering through the world. I continue to speak to my therapist about how I worry about the person I will be ‘after all this’ — sometimes to the extent that I feel like I must be annoying her. For weeks before raising the subject with her, I thought I was being ludicrous.

I still worry that, without my illness, any sense of self and support will disappear from my life and I’d be left wandering the world like Frankenstein’s monster. In treatment, my anorexia is being threatened, the linchpin of my being is being pulled. Understanding these feelings of loss and despair for that which would have killed me had it been left untreated is one of the moments that makes me stop and think how grateful I am for the ability to avail of therapy.

Expand Close 'If you’ve taken the step of availing of treatment — for those lucky or privileged enough to be able to access it — then you’ve cleared quite a hurdle; it’s an admission that there is a problem' / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 'If you’ve taken the step of availing of treatment — for those lucky or privileged enough to be able to access it — then you’ve cleared quite a hurdle; it’s an admission that there is a problem'

Without someone to help a sufferer understand their mindset, they cannot heal the thoughts that infect them. With an ED, time is not a healer, it is a fertiliser, which is why waiting lists, under-resourced healthcare systems and the economic barriers to private care are barbaric and callous.

Last March, in St James’s Park in London, where I live, I wandered mindlessly, worrying about what I would do after everything was behind me. My mom rang me; we speak every day. In this conversation, I told her about my fears. I had turned a corner in my treatment; the stricter Covid-19 restrictions were easing across the UK; from the outside looking in, things were positive. But inside, I was in turmoil.

I asked my mother if she’ll still be there for me if I get through this; still there to take my calls; still pick me up from the airport when I visit — that she will remember this part of me, the part of me that needs to be treated with care, the part of me that still needs the tender love only she can give. I had forgotten how to love and to respect myself. The emotional burden she bears is one I will never be able to repay her for.

Logically, I know that my family are going nowhere, they’re here to stay. However, illnesses like EDs erect a form of a ‘logic blocker’. I was constantly jumping from the reality I was living in, to the reality my ED was forcing me to live in. As painful and confusing as the reality of living through anorexia-tinted glasses is, for me, there’s a sense of familiarity to it, there’s a sense of control. Actual reality is unhinged, unforgiving and uncontrollable.

Guilt and shame quickly follow the concerns I bear about losing my illness. I immediately chastise myself for wanting to hold, almost cherish, my illness. I often feel like I’m throwing the treatment my wonderful parents helped me pay for back in their faces. Those painful phone calls and conversations with friends and family are rendered an exercise in attention-seeking, according to my recovering conscience. How can I find space in my life for both my recovery and for my illness?

My therapist reassures me that this is a common process, central to recovering from the trauma EDs hit the body with. I’m not trying to shut out or lose the part of me that is suffering from anorexia. I’m trying to reconcile with it, to understand it. Through trying to express myself, my anorexia has expressed itself. In order to fully appreciate my existence, I must appreciate my anorexia, for all the pain it has caused and for all the learnings it has provided. Stories like mine are rarely told, but needlessly common. I have come to the realisation that they are rarely told, not from a want of people suffering from EDs — they aren’t told because few people are granted the ability to seek and get help, which leads to vital clarity.

Questioning my experience with anorexia is extremely disconcerting, not to mention it compounds the guilt and shame that gilds eating disorders. But, we need to live in it; the momentary reprieve that therapy sessions provide are reserved for the few, but need to be provided to the many. Therapy provides a safe and informative space where one slowly comes to understand oneself. It’s not hyperbolic to say that therapy is life-saving. There is no doubt in my mind that I would be dead without having access to therapy.

My illness continues to cloud my thoughts, but now I understand where they are coming from, and why they are there. These realisations come from prolonged therapy where professionals are holding my hand through a minefield of troubling, toxic, and life-threatening thoughts. All of these thoughts are necessary and valid, but they don’t work in conjunction with waiting lists or sporadic appointments with therapists who are being worked to the bone.

The availability of ED services via the HSE are a life-or-death difference for many people — people who encapsulate every age, gender, and body size in our society. Treatment for EDs is essential, yet the HSE used all of 2020’s development funding for eating-disorder services to cover other areas of mental-health provision. In a statement, a HSE spokesperson said that, “nationally planned developments for eating disorder services in 2020 had to be temporarily paused”. A HSE mental-health service report from July 2020 found that no eating-disorder specialist team “was serving its full population”.

Living with anorexia and subsequently having the privilege to be treated has been a life-saving learning experience. I will not stop prefacing my treatment without alluding to privilege until treatment is granted as a basic right, free from the exclusionary obstacles of money, time etc.

Being anorexic isn’t my immediate threat; I lived with that, albeit horribly, for years. It was the depression that grew out of the years of constant restriction, and the thoughts that the depression birthed that made me want to die. Why was I slowly killing myself? Why was I doing this to myself? Why couldn’t I just draw up the courage and kill myself quickly? Without help and guidance, self-blame takes over.

I don’t want my treatment to take away my eating disorder — I want it to change my relationship with it, I want to remember it; I want to give my past self the respect I deserved, the self-love I deserved. My anorexia is for me to hold and to experience on my terms going forward. I will eventually understand it in all its nuances, and if all else fails, that is a day worth living for.

Bodywhys helpline: (01) 210-7906 or email alex@bodywhys.ie;

Beat helpline: (0808) 801-0677 or email help@beateatingdisorders.org.uk