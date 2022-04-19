| 4.4°C Dublin

Wim Hof Method: ‘Within weeks we felt totally different. Our levels of energy were high and we felt we had a chance to deal with our grief’

Wellness expert Níall Ó Murchú teaches the Wim Hof Method at retreats and workshops across Ireland, and says the combination of cold therapy and breathing techniques boosted his energy and helped him cope at a challenging time

Níall Ó Murchú is a Wim Hof method instructor. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand

Níall Ó Murchú

‘My wife Josie and I discovered Wim Hof when our four children were very young. At the time, they were all under the age of four and we were kind of struggling with exhaustion, night feeds and all that stuff.

Then we had a couple of tragedies in the family. Some people very close to us died and we were struggling with grief, trauma and heartache.

