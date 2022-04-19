Wim Hof Method: ‘Within weeks we felt totally different. Our levels of energy were high and we felt we had a chance to deal with our grief’

‘My wife Josie and I discovered Wim Hof when our four children were very young. At the time, they were all under the age of four and we were kind of struggling with exhaustion, night feeds and all that stuff.

Then we had a couple of tragedies in the family. Some people very close to us died and we were struggling with grief, trauma and heartache.

It was around this time that I heard Wim Hof speaking on a podcast late one night, and what he said sounded unbelievable. He explained how very gentle breathing and some exposure to the cold could revolutionise how we feel, improve our health, our happiness and our strength.

That was it. Myself and Josie started doing a little bit of the breathing technique, along with some gradual exposure to cold at the end of our hot showers, and the transformation was so sudden. Immediately we started to feel more patient with the children. We had more energy. Our health started to improve.

Within weeks we felt totally different. Our levels of energy were really high and while the grief took much longer to deal with, we felt we had the chance to deal with it. It wasn’t overwhelming anymore.

Back then, the only way to learn more about Wim Hof was to become an instructor, so I went off to train as one. The courses attract people from every walk of life. Even though everyone’s from a different background and a different country, this exploration of the cold, the breath and the mind, bonds people very strongly.

Read More

Read More

Read More

Things have changed a lot since then, but back in the old days, Wim Hof was

very much part of the training. He’s an incredible character who has shown for the first time that we can improve our immune system through breathing. He’s shown for

the first time that you can get up Mount Everest in just a pair of shorts.

He looks, from the outside, like this big giant of a man who does incredible things. Yet what’s so refreshing about him is that he is 100pc just himself. He’s probably one of the most open and loving people I’ve ever come across.

The training started with an online course and then we flew to Holland and took the train all the way out to rural Netherlands to Wim’s house, where they had built a kind of hall in the back garden.

My first ice bath was in Wim’s back garden and I’d never done an ice bath before going out there. I’d done the cold showers and a few swims, so jumping into an ice bath for the first time was shocking enough, and then Wim jumped in beside me!

After that we came home to do more homework and practice and then we had a week in the depths of the Polish mountains in the wintertime, in the snow, with Wim and the top instructors. That’s when we used to do things like climbing the mountains in a pair of shorts.

The training sounds kind of extreme and, you know, from the outside it can look like, ‘Oh my God, people are in up to their necks in ice!’ But really, it’s about never forcing or never pushing yourself, and always listening to your body and not listening to peer pressure or the ego. That’s the real skill of it, and that’s what we’re trying to teach people.

I’m now part of the Wim Hof Academy and we teach the new instructors. I also lead workshops and retreats across Ireland. When people come to our events, nearly everyone is focused on the ice bath. But what they don’t realise is that the real power lies in the breathing exercises.

Some people see colours; some people hear noises. Sometimes it can be emotional. People can lie down and have these profound experiences just from breathing, and sometimes it catches them off guard because their mind is on the ice bath.

When we first started offering workshops, they were mostly attended by men and very few women. Maybe people saw Wim and thought it was a kind of macho thing? But then, over the course of the last few years, that’s completely changed and we now have a majority of women.

I tried to figure out why this was happening, so I asked a fella — a really high-performance athlete — who used to come to all our events if he told other people about it. And he said, ‘No, no, no. This is my secret. My coaches don’t even know’.

On the other hand, women have a great experience and they’d then come back with four of their friends, and then those four friends would come back with four of their friends. It’s interesting to see how it has spread through different groups in very different ways.

Do men and women experience the cold differently? Well, speaking in general terms, women will often say, ‘I’m not sure if I’ll be okay with the cold’. But then, when they get in, they are like ninjas. They have such resilience.

Many of the women who experience the type of breathing we use to deal with the stress of the cold will compare it to the experience of breathing when they’re having a child. Obviously they’re totally different experiences, but the common thread is that by using our breath we can take a little bit of control and a sense of calm amongst the chaos.

On the other hand, and again, I’m speaking in general terms, I don’t think a man has ever said to me, ‘I won’t get into the cold’. But then they get in and they are a little bit shocked by it sometimes, and they might have a little bit of performance anxiety.

I’ll always remember an amazing woman in her late seventies coming to one of my retreats in Co Clare. She had lived a very colourful life but, because of her family situation, she was on her own a lot and her health was deteriorating. She lived on an old-age pension and she didn’t have lots of money.

She got wind of the Wim Hof Method and she decided to come to this retreat, but she didn’t know if she would belong there. She was worried that everyone would be young, or that she wouldn’t be able to handle the cold.

But she did all the breathing exercises and she was amazing in the ice baths. I remember looking at her and thinking, ‘My God, I hope I am that brave and that open at her age’.

Afterwards, we made a deal. I told her she could come to any of my events for free, so she used to drive around the country whenever she needed an ice bath and she was a real inspiration to everybody who met her.

Our retreats and shorter half-day workshops tend to sell out fairly quickly, but you can experience the benefits of the Wim Hof Method at home. At the end of your hot shower, just turn it to cold — even if it’s only for five or 10 seconds.

And when the cold hits your skin and you feel that shock and that chaos, just try to find the breath. And that’s enough — you’ll feel totally different after a short burst of cold at the end of your hot shower.

The Wim Hof Method balances hormones, improves circulation and reduces inflammation and pain. But it also shows people that they are capable of more than they think they are.

It could be something like climbing up a mountain in a pair of shorts, or being a more patient parent or being a calmer co-worker. The things we can do more of don’t have to be these spectacular things. In fact, it is often the very small things that have huge impacts on the overall quality of our lives.”

breathewithniall.com

As told to Katie Byrne