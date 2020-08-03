| 8.9°C Dublin

Why working from home is making you paranoid

 

There is an emerging feeling of insecurity around remote working in general. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Expand

There is an emerging feeling of insecurity around remote working in general. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA

'I know I'm being paranoid, but I can't help thinking people are having meetings I'm not invited to, or side-texting each other while I'm speaking at the weekly online catch-up." So said a friend recently, who works in the kind of corporate sector that used to mean a 9-5 job in an open-plan office with scores of other employees. "I feel uneasy all the time about what's going on behind my back."

Judging by the conversations I have been hearing recently, she is not the only one. Work used to mean being physically in front of those who hold decision-making power over your career; wearing your best work clothes, looking presentable and capable.

Now, we sit, squashed into a box room or attic space, highly conscious of the stain on the wall behind us, dressed from the waist up, with our children squabbling downstairs as we try and come up with a contribution that won't feel as if it's falling 40,000 feet into dead air when we un-mute the microphone.