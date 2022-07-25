| 17.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Why the way we view our bodies needs to change

As the temperatures spike, festival season rolls around and we shed clothes like autumn leaves, it can be so easy to slip into being our own biggest critics – and I think that’s OK

(Stock Photo) Expand

Close

(Stock Photo)

(Stock Photo)

(Stock Photo)

Molly Codyre

Skinny, fat, curvy. Lose some weight. Love yourself! Slim down for summer. Don’t say negative things about your body. Love the shoes you’re in. Your shape doesn’t define you. Ten steps to getting a bikini body! A bikini body is anybody in a bikini.

Existing as a person with a body (and particularly as a woman with a body) comes with an endless barrage of information about what we should and shouldn’t do. How we should look, how we should think, how we should feel. Body shapes and sizes go in and out of fashion, but the narrative has always remained the same: if you don’t look a certain way, then you don’t look right.

Most Watched

Privacy