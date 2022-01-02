| 9°C Dublin

Where are we with wellness? Liadán Hynes explores whether wellness is nothing more now than a profit-driven industry or if it still can be of real value to us

A global industry worth over $3.4 trillion often puts the focus on costly Instagrammable fitness, beauty and nutritional changes we can make to our lives, but are we looking at it all wrong?

'The fundamental accessibility of wellness is problematic, as is the version of wellness propagated and celebrated by the mainstream: thin, white bodies' Expand
'While there&rsquo;s nothing wrong with aiming to feel well, in recent years the idea has become increasingly commercialised and wrapped in the message that you need to spend to achieve true wellness' Expand
Life coach Maria Lynch is adamant that wellness does not need to cost you money Expand
Dr Nicola McGlade says the impediments to our sense of wellness are likely to be down to internal factors Expand
High queen of wellness Gwyneth Patrow pictured for her one of her Netflix shows, The Goop Lab. Photo: Adam Rose/Netflix Expand

'The fundamental accessibility of wellness is problematic, as is the version of wellness propagated and celebrated by the mainstream: thin, white bodies'

'While there&rsquo;s nothing wrong with aiming to feel well, in recent years the idea has become increasingly commercialised and wrapped in the message that you need to spend to achieve true wellness'

Life coach Maria Lynch is adamant that wellness does not need to cost you money

Dr Nicola McGlade says the impediments to our sense of wellness are likely to be down to internal factors

High queen of wellness Gwyneth Patrow pictured for her one of her Netflix shows, The Goop Lab. Photo: Adam Rose/Netflix

Liadan Hynes Email

In an episode of her latest Netflix show, Sex, Love & Goop, Gwyneth Paltrow says at one point: “I drive myself really hard to not age and to not be disappointed in the way I look, and I’m still disappointed in the way I look. The next phase of work in my life has to be around real acceptance.”

It’s a stunning admission from a woman who has, to all intents and purposes, dedicated her entire life, personal and professional, to wellness. For, if after all that, Gwyneth, high priestess of self-care (or, more accurately, the self-care industry), isn’t happy in her own skin, then, frankly, what is the point in the pursuit of wellness? What hope do the rest of us have, and should we even bother? Well, maybe Gwyneth is missing the point entirely.

