TV presenter and GP Pixie McKenna says Irish people still have a way to go before they can unveil all their ills on the small screen.

'When it came to the final crunch they pulled out' - Dr Pixie McKenna on the 'strange cases' behind You Should Really See A Doctor

Dr Pixie McKenna and Dr Phil Kieran tour around the country with their pop-up clinic to offer on-the-spot free consultations and health checks.

The two doctors examine the symptoms and ailments affecting both adults and children on their journey - from lumps and bumps to aches and pains, skin problems to sleep issues and everything in between.

The TV doctor says Irish people are slightly more reticent when it comes to revealing their ailments on TV than they are on shows like Channel 4's Embarrassing Bodies in the UK.

“The difference is that in Ireland people have to pay for the doctor so they’re getting to see the doctor for free. They’re slightly more up for showing the boils then. But the show hasn’t been to places where Embarrassing Bodies has been, there’s a reticence because everyone knows everyone else, and then they’re in the pub on Saturday or at mass [and they’re afraid they’ll meet someone who’s seen the show]. Because in Ireland we’ll all know someone who knows someone.”

“There have been loads of cases which would have made very strange cases for TV and there would have been a very good learning points for viewers, but when it came to the final crunch they pulled out, or they’d come back and say ‘can I see you but I don’t want to be on telly?’.”

“In the UK it’s different, there are 65 million people here, so people are less bothered about being on telly.”

“Ultimately most people are pretty good. Initially when we started, because of my association with Embarrassing Bodies, people assumed that it would be all willies and boobs and all about the nether regions. But we have done a lot of solid medicine cases, if it’s not relevant to you, it’ll be relevant to someone you know.”

“We had a chap who got a dystonia, a muscle spasm in his back which came out of the blue for no reason, and he was fit and healthy and used to cycle, then all of a sudden his muscles went into a knot. None’d ever nailed down why it happened. Sometime we don’t have an answer and we don’t have a cure.”

Dr McKenna spends a large portion of her summers in West Cork, and on her recent trip there, strangers were tapping her on the shoulders asking for her advice.

“I get the questions and answers in the supermarket, the pub, the plane. People saying would you have a look at that? I don’t mind, it’s part of being a doctor.”

She joked: “I do a lot of consultations with taxi drivers, they might lift up the leg of their trousers and say have a look at that.”

But families, Dr McKenna says, can save hundreds every year by keeping their children healthy during the back-to-school season, when children pick up colds, and into the winter months, and avoid unnecessary GP fees.

“Most kids will gets coughs and colds and viruses – their immune systems will be available to deal with them, it’s just part of starting school; it’s quite normal if it’s your first child to worry if the child comes home loaded up with snot and has temperatures.”

“When my daughter had her first ever fever at 10 months, my husband rang me and I said ‘Oh my God, take her to a doctor’ which is completely ridiculous, but my husband said she’s fine. Sometimes people go to the doctor because they need a bit of reassurance.”

Common cold and flu in children costs parents more than €250 a year, new research by Scope Healthcare has suggested.

“Parents should be a bit more empowered and understand that we’re heading into the cold and flu months, a lot of mums and dads are brilliant at handwashing themselves but maybe don’t teach their children how to wash their hands properly.”

“If we all washed our hands, no one would get sick. If you touch your face, something can go into your mouth, eyes, and up your nose.”

“Children need to be taught how to do it properly… For the duration of happy birthday twice. Ideally.”

She added: “An army marches on its stomach so kids who eat well, sleep well and get outdoors will have better immune systems.”

