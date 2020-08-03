Wheel deal: I can spend an hour on the bike and I don't even feel it

Marie Silke never thought she'd be cycling the roads around Galway city. But lockdown changed the 79-year-old's perspective and now she's clocking up the miles, keen to build her confidence on wheels.

Causing something of a stir as she pedals around Salthill, Marie jokes that she can't get as much cycling done as she'd like to because she's too busy waving at passers-by and stopping for chats.

Her sturdy tricycle with its three wheels, curved handlebars and chunky basket at the back has given Marie a new lease of life that she could never have foreseen.

Her trike's design - perfect for anyone with mobility issues - means cycling is now possible for Marie, who is gradually improving her fitness as well as confidence.

Marie Silke with her son Richard Silke, his wife Deirdre McHugh and Deirdre's son, Oscar Bruic Photo: Andrew Downes, Xposure

Marie Silke with her son Richard Silke, his wife Deirdre McHugh and Deirdre's son, Oscar Bruic Photo: Andrew Downes, Xposure

But more than anything else, it's been a huge source of joy for the Silke family who were laid low by grief following the death of Marie's husband, Bill, and her daughter, Michelle, within weeks of one another four years ago.

"I only have the trike a few weeks and it's brilliant," says Marie. "Once I got going, I have such confidence. I can't get on an ordinary bike because I can't stand on one leg with my hips. It's really great."

While Marie tried to remain active after lockdown, she was finding she was exhausted after a half-hour walk along the city's famous prom. But the bike is a different story. "I can spend an hour on the bike and I don't even feel it. My walking is a problem but I don't feel exhausted after the bike. I think it's a totally different kind of exercise and it's great to be out in the fresh air," she says.

Cocooning had curtailed her efforts to be fit, as Marie used to go to aqua-fit classes - lockdown meant these weren't happening. But getting on her bike means she feels like is regaining her fitness as well as having become a talking point in Galway. "There's a lot of conversation about it," Marie jokes. "That's great too because you get to know more people."

Her son Richard Silke (47), a geography and political science lecturer at NUIG, says nobody is more surprised to see his mother cycling than him. And while Richard is a keen cyclist and cycling campaigner in the city, he never believed that his mother would take to the saddle.

From his home in Knocknacarra, he regularly cycles with his step-son Oscar Bruic to his mother's house five kilometres away in Salthill. It was while he was leaving her home with Oscar after a socially-distanced lockdown visit that Richard suggested to his mother that she should get a bike suitable for her ability.

Instead of laughing off the notion, Richard was surprised when his mother said: "OK, I will". "It never crossed my mind that she was serious," says Richard. "But two days later she asked me if I'd found out anything about the bike. I took to Twitter to see if anyone did trikes for severe mobility issues and someone directed me to the website of a Limerick-based company which did trikes," he says.

He found a tricycle with a very low step bar for his mum. It also had a button which locks the brake when pressed. This allows the user to step on without the trike moving. Both of these adaptations were perfect for Marie as a novice cyclist.

Initially Richard says his mother struggled a little bit to get the hang of the tricycle. But what changed her fortunes as much as anything else was the sight of her neighbour and friend, Mary Farrell, on her own trike. Unknown to one another, the two ladies had invested in trikes at exactly the same time and now it's not uncommon for them to take to the streets together.

In his own work, Richard has studied how other cities put cycling at the heart of their planning process, something that encourages everyone from age eight to 80 to cycle. His PhD in active transport means he's keen for everyone to benefit from the 'bike boom' that came around as a result of Covid-19, when fewer cars on the road meant more people had the confidence to get out on their bikes.

And he firmly believes that with the right infrastructure, age should be no barrier to taking up cycling.

"There's a famous photograph of the actress Olivia de Havilland [who passed away last week, aged 103] on her bike. Going back 30 or 40 years, in Galway there was lots more cycling. When I went to school in the Bish [St Joseph's Patrician College], the bikes would be two deep along the wall. Nowadays there might only be 12 or 13 bikes at the school," he says.

Richard had been concerned that cocooning meant his mother, who had two hips replaced, was slowing down in her movement. He knew from his studies that cycling could be a great benefit for her.

He explains that his mum's gait was affected by the second hip operation and that he was worried that her mobility - which sees her only take tiny steps at a time - would only get worse.

A year ago, Marie took a bad fall at home. She managed to get herself to the phone, using her stick to knock the phone to the ground to call for help. While her family made sure she had a personal alarm at home, they feared lockdown could hamper her movements even further.

Richard describes his mother as a powerhouse of a woman who threw herself into active retirement meetings, aqua aerobics and playing bridge after the death of her husband and her daughter. But he says the grief at losing two members of their family within such a short space of time hit them all like a tidal wave.

His beloved sister died of cervical cancer in the summer of 2016 at the age of 45, leaving behind two small children. His father died only weeks later. He had been recovering from leukaemia but was diagnosed with 'complicated grief' after losing his daughter.

Richard says it's hard to describe how much joy seeing his mother cycle has brought to the family after so much hardship and pain. The trike, he says, has been a lifeline for all of them.

Marie recently joined Richard and his wife, Deirdre McHugh, along with other cyclists at a rally in the city after councillors voted against a cycle path in Salthill.

The cycle path, which had massive public support, was voted down by five votes to 12, causing widespread disappointment that cyclists will have to share the busy road with cars, vans and buses.

Marie has also joined up with Richard and Oscar for a family fun cycle on an 8.5km route, with a few testing hills involved.

Richard has noticed that his mother's mobility has already improved in the space of the month she's had the trike. He's seen her energy increase and attributes this to the trike.

However, the family is crushed that the Salthill Greenway, which would have provided a dedicated lane for cyclist of all abilities, will leave Marie out on the road.

Marie has thrown herself into the campaign to get a lane for people like her, who have come to cycling late in life. Her image has even been used by urban cycling groups all over the world, from Australia to Paraguay, showing that no matter what your age or mobility issues, there's a bike for you.

"The social side is great. Mum is cycling along Grattan Road and she's waving at every second person. It's brought so much joy to us all," says Richard.

Marie says she will continue to campaign for a cycle lane and plans to keep up her own cycling. "I was nervous enough at the start but I'm getting more courage as I go along," she says.