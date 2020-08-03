| 8.9°C Dublin

Wheel deal: I can spend an hour on the bike and I don't even feel it

Refusing to let mobility issues hold her back, Marie Silke (79) recently acquired a tricycle and can be seen cycling along the roads in Galway, writes Kathy Donaghy. Now, she is campaigning for a Salthill cycle lane

Marie Silke with her trike on the Promenade, Salthill Village, Galway. Photo: Andrew Downes, Xposure Expand
Marie Silke with her son Richard Silke, his wife Deirdre McHugh and Deirdre&rsquo;s son, Oscar Bruic Photo: Andrew Downes, Xposure Expand

Kathy Donaghy

Marie Silke never thought she'd be cycling the roads around Galway city. But lockdown changed the 79-year-old's perspective and now she's clocking up the miles, keen to build her confidence on wheels.

Causing something of a stir as she pedals around Salthill, Marie jokes that she can't get as much cycling done as she'd like to because she's too busy waving at passers-by and stopping for chats.

Her sturdy tricycle with its three wheels, curved handlebars and chunky basket at the back has given Marie a new lease of life that she could never have foreseen.