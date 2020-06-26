| 10.9°C Dublin

What's the secret to a long, happy life? Forget kale and kettlebells - all you need is kindness

From counting steps to popping pills, the quest for longevity has spawned many an industry. Now a new book eschews diet and exercise in favour of a more basic solution - move from me-centred to we-centred, writes Suzanne Harrington

Taking time to chat to your neighbour and offering a helping hand is more beneficial to you than you think. Expand
Taking time to chat to your neighbour and offering a helping hand is more beneficial to you than you think.

The received wisdom on how to live a longer, healthier life involves eating organic, counting steps, popping vitamins. Which is all well and good, but according to a new book, Growing Young: How Friendship, Optimism And Kindness Can Help You Live To 100, it misses a vital aspect of our health - being positively connected to each other.

Written by Canadian-Polish science journalist Marta Zaraska, the book presents a ton of scientific evidence which links longevity and good health with meaningful human interaction. She wrote it because she believes that "in the deluge of reductionist wellness news we've somehow lost the big picture, ignoring the things that matter the most for our longevity: relationships, emotions and the psyche."

Obviously, diet and exercise impact hugely on our health - that goes without saying - but so too do relationships, friendships, altruism, activism, and mindfulness. Zaraska illustrates, with ample scientific back-up, how improving close relationships lowers mortality risk by 45pc, working on empathy and kindness lowers it by 44pc, and volunteering and practising mindfulness each by 22pc - while exercise reduces it by 23pc. Eating red meat increases risk of mortality by 29pc, while loneliness increases it by 26pc - which suggests going plant-based and working on your friendships will make you almost immortal. Pessimism, unhappiness and neuroticism each increase mortality risk by 14pc, whereas having a purpose in life, being agreeable, and feeling you have people you can count on reduces it by 17pc, 20pc, and 35pc respectively.