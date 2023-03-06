| 7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Welcome to ‘Bare Minimum Monday’: what is the trending TikTok term all about and can it help us beat burnout?

Irish employees are one of the most burnt out in Europe – this new trend proposes easing into the work week and focusing only on what is most essential

Bare Minimum Mondays are just about doing the most essential tasks and leaving the rest of the day to focus on yourself. Getty Images/iStockphoto Expand
TikToker Marisa Jo coined the term Bare Minimum Monday Expand

Close

Bare Minimum Mondays are just about doing the most essential tasks and leaving the rest of the day to focus on yourself. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Bare Minimum Mondays are just about doing the most essential tasks and leaving the rest of the day to focus on yourself. Getty Images/iStockphoto

TikToker Marisa Jo coined the term Bare Minimum Monday

TikToker Marisa Jo coined the term Bare Minimum Monday

/

Bare Minimum Mondays are just about doing the most essential tasks and leaving the rest of the day to focus on yourself. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Azmia Riaz

Happy Monday to everyone catching up on their work emails from bed. If you woke up fearing a to-do list you’ve been avoiding all of last week, TikTok’s favourite new work trend is more promising than a lazy cup of coffee to wake you up. Close all your tabs and listen, because Bare Minimum Monday might be the only thing that needs your attention today.

Marisa Jo, the TikToker from Arizona who coined the term, describes it this way: “My Mondays are now filled with three to four hours of just the most essential work and the rest of the day is for me to use as I'd like. I spend my time catching up on chores I didn’t get to during the weekend, prioritising creativity, rest, and mindfulness, moving my body, or actually doing more work if it feels good. I usually end up doing more work than I plan on, again, because the freedom to not do them is enough to remove the resistance I have toward the tasks in the first place.”

Most Watched

Privacy