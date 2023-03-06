Welcome to ‘Bare Minimum Monday’: what is the trending TikTok term all about and can it help us beat burnout?

Happy Monday to everyone catching up on their work emails from bed. If you woke up fearing a to-do list you’ve been avoiding all of last week, TikTok’s favourite new work trend is more promising than a lazy cup of coffee to wake you up. Close all your tabs and listen, because Bare Minimum Monday might be the only thing that needs your attention today.

Marisa Jo, the TikToker from Arizona who coined the term, describes it this way: “My Mondays are now filled with three to four hours of just the most essential work and the rest of the day is for me to use as I'd like. I spend my time catching up on chores I didn’t get to during the weekend, prioritising creativity, rest, and mindfulness, moving my body, or actually doing more work if it feels good. I usually end up doing more work than I plan on, again, because the freedom to not do them is enough to remove the resistance I have toward the tasks in the first place.”

Although she found herself with a high-salaried, medical device corporate job she’d always dreamed of, the stress and burnout were quick to catch up. This month last year, she picked up her phone and made a TikTok titled ‘Welcome to Bare Minimum Monday’ that starts with her saying, “This video is permission to do the absolute bare minimum today.”

According to Marisa and others who have picked up on the trend, an ideal Monday would include nothing but doing the most essential tasks at the beginning of the week. “On Sunday evenings, I used to feel a ball of anxiety in my stomach thinking about all the things I needed to do on Monday. I would then wake up already feeling behind, overwhelmed, and anxious — this feeling would only compound as the week continued. I was trying to get myself to ‘overachieve’ my way out of the burnout I was experiencing, but of course, that didn't work,” she said

Last year, software company Workhuman and workplace consulting firm Gallup reported that Ireland ranked among the worst in Europe for employee burnout, along with Belgium and the UK.

The survey found that three out of 10 Irish employees admitted to feeling burnt out in their jobs. In an attempt to understand how a more flexible work week would benefit the Irish workforce, 12 companies introduced a four-day work week. The pilot programme examined by UCD was successful with both employers and employees, who agreed to continue the scheme.

Jeremy Campbell, CEO of Black Isle Group, an organisation that helps companies with their strategies and work culture, believes that the employer can play a big part in helping people overcome the stress of a rigorous work week.

“At the heart of all of this is the question – why do you need a Bare Minimum Monday in the first place? The working environment has changed fundamentally since the pandemic. The whole presenteeism issue was so important to us back then, it’s incredible how quickly that just dissipated after Covid,” said Campbell.

In line with Marisa’s essential tasks for Monday, Campbell recommends that employers could support their workforce easing into the work week by cutting down on meetings and mandatory office rituals that aren’t absolutely essential. Instead of cascading their goals down to people, he hopes that more companies will make their employees a part of their strategy and give them the choice of aligning with the company’s goals at their own pace.

Post-pandemic work culture has seen many buzzwords pop up that try to offer people an alternative to the ‘9 to 5’ structure that everyone has grown weary of. Bare Minimum Monday is just the latest trend to join the ranks of quiet quitting. But has hybrid work and a taste of life outside of corporate offices changed the way we think about work in general?

“Yes, the tide is turning,” said Marisa, “Employees are tired of trading their well-being to perform well at work, and I think we're seeing people realise that there are other styles of productivity that don't completely burn us out and keep us in a cycle of stress. I'm privileged enough to have had the opportunity to quit my corporate job and define work for myself, but so many people are stuck in jobs where ‘going above and beyond’ every second of the day is expected.”

“We are human beings, not robots, and it's time that workplace culture starts reflecting that. Obviously, BMM isn't going to fix this, and it's not meant to be a cure for everyone. It's more of an opportunity to start untethering ourselves from hustle culture little by little until the corporate world catches up,” she said.