'We were kicked out for laughing' - Social media campaign by two Irish friends is making people smile
Two Irish friends who have had their own personal experiences with mental health issues have started an Instagram page to make people smile.
Leanne Coyle (21) started SmileForMe2018, an Instagram and Facebook page, last January, drawing inspiration from the popular Facebook page Humans of New York.
A photographer, she features a photo of a different person every day and asks the person being photographed to tell a story or say something that would make the viewer smile.
Leanne suffered from bulimia from when she was 16 and is now recovered. Her friend Adam Fitzhenry, who also runs the page, suffered stress and panic attacks when he was sitting his Leaving Cert exams.
Leanne, from Cavan told Independent.ie: “I'm fully recovered now and I was thinking, you can either just sit on [the experience] and hold it in the back of your mind or you can turn all that negative into something positive so that’s what I’m trying to do."
“I didn’t want to just sit back. If I can help at least one person, that’s my job done."
“When I started I honestly didn’t think it would become this popular. So many people have messaged us to say how it’s helped them. It’s such a simple thing, but it’s the power of a smile. A smile is so contagious.”
“The fact that it’s a daily thing, people are constantly waiting to see who’s going to go up on the page next,” Leanne added.
"I've been wandering around like a headless chicken the last hour. Now I know where I'm going. Thank you for the directions, they have certainly made me smile." 12/1/18 #smileforme2018 #mentalhealthawareness #instasmile #2018 #picoftheday #behappy #positivity #instagram #Ireland #mentalhealthmatters #mentalwellness #hello #goodday #hello2018 #happiness #endthestigma #stopthestigma #cavan #thisiscavan
“Little did I know that when I was a very young boy, myself and my brother would be thrown out of a church above all places. We were eight years old and the old woman in front of us farted. Myself and my brother were laughing uncontrollably and we were and we were quite literally kicked out of church on a Saturday night. Some people don't realise that their body language speaks volumes. Don't bottle up hurt and emotion, use it to empower you. We are all only human after all so do the right thing for your mental health. You deserve peace and happiness too. Confide in a family member or friend. If you are unsure, speak to someone, even if it's a complete stranger over the phone… they may see a side to your story that you may not have thought of. Always remember that in life, no matter what the situation is, we have options. We have the power to make changes to better our future. I accepted help from my local hospital and I can smile because I know now I was not alone. Choose to smile. I lost my brother Thomas eight years ago to cancer. He was the smiliest person I knew so I'm doing it for him. He's smiling for all of us.” Gerard Gaffney - 14/1/18 #smileforme2018 #mentalhealthawareness #instasmile #2018 #picoftheday #behappy #positivity #instagram #Ireland #mentalhealthmatters #mentalwellness #hello #goodday #hello2018 #happiness #endthestigma #stopthestigma #cavan #thisiscavan
"I generally am quite a happy, smiley person. What makes me really happy is going into work and meeting different people from all around Ireland. Also, GameStop staff make me happy too. Smile, you can cheer up a lot with just one." . . . . Brian Sheridan - 21/1/18 . . . . #smileforme2018 #mentalhealthawareness #instasmile #2018 #picoftheday #behappy #positivity #instagram #Ireland #today #mentalhealthmatters #mentalwellness #hello #goodday #hello2018 #happiness #endthestigma #stopthestigma #cavan #thisiscavan #healthy
"Always use the 'kiss' method." -Keep -It -Silly -Stupid. . . . . Fergus Crowe, George Crowe, Richard Graham - 22/1/18 . . . . . #smileforme2018 #mentalhealthawareness #instasmile #2018 #picoftheday #behappy #positivity #instagram #Ireland #today #mentalhealthmatters #mentalwellness #hello #goodday #hello2018 #happiness #endthestigma #stopthestigma #cavan #thisiscavan #healthy
"Appreciate everyone in life, including yourself." . . . . Leon Jermyn - 24/1/18 . . . . #smileforme2018 #mentalhealthawareness #instasmile #2018 #picoftheday #behappy #positivity #instagram #Ireland #today #mentalhealthmatters #mentalwellness #hello #goodday #hello2018 #happiness #endthestigma #stopthestigma #cavan #thisiscavan #healthy #youth #youthoftoday #bethedifference
"The smiles makes everything worth it." . . . . Donal and Liam Greenan - 28/1/18 . . . . #smileforme2018 #mentalhealthawareness #instasmile #2018 #picoftheday #behappy #positivity #instagram #Ireland #today #mentalhealthmatters #mentalwellness #hello #goodday #hello2018 #happiness #endthestigma #stopthestigma #cavan #thisiscavan #healthy #wesport #mayo #baby #father #son
"He's my closest friend. I know him nine or ten years, he's been suffering with me ever since." . . . . Martin Johnston and Stephen O'Riordan - 5/2/18 . . . . #bestfriends #friends #smileforme2018 #mentalhealthawareness #instasmile #2018 #picoftheday #behappy #positivity #instagram #Ireland #today #mentalhealthmatters #mentalwellness #hello #goodday #hello2018 #happiness #endthestigma #stopthestigma #cavan #thisiscavan #healthy
"I read somewhere that the chances of being born is something like 400 trillion to one and that just blows my mind. It makes me feel really determined to not waste my life doing unimportant things." . . . Laura Ward - 14/2/18 . . . . #smileforme2018 #mentalhealthawareness #instasmile #2018 #picoftheday #behappy #positivity #instagram #Ireland #today #mentalhealthmatters #mentalwellness #happiness #endthestigma #stopthestigma #healthy #youth #bethedifference #wednesday #icare #dreams #hope #Longford #dublin #student #rose #roseoftralee #roseoflongford
"We met 23 years ago, we're married for 18. Family, the boys and being cancer free. That's what's most important to us. Live for the moment and cherish every minute." . . . . John and Ursula - 3/3/18 . . . . #smileforme2018 #mentalhealthawareness #instasmile #2018 #picoftheday #behappy #positivity #instagram #london #today #mentalhealthmatters #mentalwellness #hello #goodday #hello2018 #happiness #endthestigma #stopthestigma #healthy #youth #youthoftoday #bethedifference #Saturday #cancerfree #family #sons #parents #6littlethings
"Smiling is the right attitude that makes me feel good about myself and people around me. It is the therapy for heavy burdens and worried minds. Your smile represents your Identity. It is the key to life." . . . . Akande - 18/2/18. . . . . #smileforme2018 #mentalhealthawareness #instasmile #2018 #picoftheday #behappy #positivity #instagram #Ireland #today #mentalhealthmatters #mentalwellness #hello #goodday #hello2018 #happiness #endthestigma #stopthestigma #cavan #thisiscavan #healthy #sunday
"Music has always been there for me, through tough times and good times. Whether it's Smashing Pumpkins, Jamie Lenman or Nirvana, I can always count on music" . . . . Ben Fitzhenry - 2/2/18 . . . . #smileforme2018 #mentalhealthawareness #instasmile #2018 #picoftheday #behappy #positivity #instagram #Ireland #today #mentalhealthmatters #mentalwellness #hello #goodday #musiclover #happiness #endthestigma #stopthestigma #cavan #healthy #youth #youthoftoday #bethedifference #friday #music
"Feel good and do good. That’s the kind of mantra I like to go by. Roald Dahl had a cool line in the twits “if you have good thoughts it will shine out of your face like sunbeams and you will always look lovely”. I am reminded of it when I’m having a not so fab day. So smile, think positive and be kind, it doesn’t cost a thing." . . . . Claire O'Brien - 7/3/18 . . . @rte2fm @todayfm @davetodayfm @bressie #smileforme2018 #mentalhealthawareness #instasmile #2018 #picoftheday #behappy #positivity #instagram #Ireland #today #mentalhealthmatters #mentalwellness #hello #goodday #hello2018 #happiness #endthestigma #stopthestigma #dublin #healthy #youth #youthoftoday #bethedifference #Wednesday #student
"Celebrate the little things in life and remember to do the things you enjoy, the rest will follow." . . . . Jane - 14/4/18 . . . . @todayfm @rte2fm @bressie @instatubridy @rubberbanditsofficial #smileforme2018 #mentalhealthawareness #instasmile #2018 #picoftheday #behappy #positivity #instagram #Ireland #today #mentalhealthmatters #mentalwellness #happiness #endthestigma #stopthestigma #healthy #youth #bethedifference #Saturday #college #dreams #hope #tea #scientist #thelittlethings
"I'm 65 this year, I didn't think I'd make it this far but I'm still here. My father died in his late 90's, hopefully I make to that fine age too. Take good care on the road and how you travel it, life is a journey indeed." . . . . Pat - 23/4/18 . . . . @todayfm @rte2fm @bressie @instatubridy @rubberbanditsofficial #smileforme2018 #mentalhealthawareness #instasmile #2018 #picoftheday #behappy #positivity #instagram #Ireland #today #mentalhealthmatters #mentalwellness #happiness #endthestigma #stopthestigma #healthy #growingup #boxer #Monday #advice #journey #hope #battle #travel
"So I've known Sophie for a good few years. We played football together when we were kids. We didn't talk for years, not for any particular reason. We just never talked really. But honestly, she's my best friend. If I'm ever upset I know she's there to pick me up, no matter what the situation is. Friends like that make me happiest. Everyone deserves a friend like Sophie. I didn't want her to see this until the pic went up, that's why I sent it to you." . . . . Jodie Wynne and Sophie Loughlin - 9/3/18 . . . . @todayfm @rte2fm @bressie @instatubridy @rubberbanditsofficial #smileforme2018 #mentalhealthawareness #instasmile #2018 #picoftheday #behappy #positivity #instagram #Ireland #today #mentalhealthmatters #mentalwellness #happiness #endthestigma #stopthestigma #healthy #youth #bethedifference #Friday #icare #dreams #hope #friyay #bestfriends #student
"Chase your dreams because no matter how slow you are, you will always catch up to them." . . . . Fergal - 16/3/18 . . . . #smileforme2018 #mentalhealthawareness #instasmile #2018 #picoftheday #behappy #positivity #instagram #Ireland #today #mentalhealthmatters #mentalwellness #hello #goodday #hello2018 #sport #endthestigma #stopthestigma #cavan #healthy #youth #karate #bethedifference #Friday #standup #gamer #student
"Life comes at you hard and fast, so hold on tight and enjoy the ups and downs that come with it.“ . . . Cian Conaty - 15/3/18 . . . . #smileforme2018 #mentalhealthawareness #instasmile #2018 #picoftheday #behappy #positivity #instagram #Ireland #today #mentalhealthmatters #mentalwellness #hello #goodday #musiclover #happiness #endthestigma #stopthestigma #cavan #healthy #musiclover #drummer #bestfriend #Thursday #music
"Be kind, be great, be yourself." . . . . Michael Martin - 14/3/18 . . . . @rubberbanditsofficial @dermotanddave #smileforme2018 #mentalhealthawareness #instasmile #2018 #picoftheday #behappy #positivity #instagram #Ireland #today #mentalhealthmatters #mentalwellness #hello #goodday #hello2018 #happiness #endthestigma #stopthestigma #cavan #healthy #youth #farm #youthoftoday #bethedifference #wednesday #standup
Online Editors