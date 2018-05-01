Two Irish friends who have had their own personal experiences with mental health issues have started an Instagram page to make people smile.

Two Irish friends who have had their own personal experiences with mental health issues have started an Instagram page to make people smile.

'We were kicked out for laughing' - Social media campaign by two Irish friends is making people smile

Leanne Coyle (21) started SmileForMe2018, an Instagram and Facebook page, last January, drawing inspiration from the popular Facebook page Humans of New York.

A photographer, she features a photo of a different person every day and asks the person being photographed to tell a story or say something that would make the viewer smile. Leanne suffered from bulimia from when she was 16 and is now recovered. Her friend Adam Fitzhenry, who also runs the page, suffered stress and panic attacks when he was sitting his Leaving Cert exams.

Leanne, from Cavan told Independent.ie: “I'm fully recovered now and I was thinking, you can either just sit on [the experience] and hold it in the back of your mind or you can turn all that negative into something positive so that’s what I’m trying to do." “I didn’t want to just sit back. If I can help at least one person, that’s my job done."

“When I started I honestly didn’t think it would become this popular. So many people have messaged us to say how it’s helped them. It’s such a simple thing, but it’s the power of a smile. A smile is so contagious.” “The fact that it’s a daily thing, people are constantly waiting to see who’s going to go up on the page next,” Leanne added.

Check out the Instagram and Facebook pages for more.

Online Editors