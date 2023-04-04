‘Walking has got me through grief for my parents. I put on a song, and walk and I cry’

Mum-of-two Sharon Felton has taken part in the Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon fifteen times and is looking forward to doing it again this June

Sharon Felton isn’t exactly sure how many times she has run the Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon it’s been so often, but she thinks it is probably around fifteen.

Nearly 44 and living in Greystones, the first time she took part was when her mum had breast cancer, and Sharon raised funds for the hospital where her mother received treatment. Another year, she took part in aid of Blackrock Hospice, where her father received care before he died.

“Both my parents have passed away,” she says now. “I pick different charities each year. On the day, even though it’s very emotional, but there’s a great sense of achievement.”

You are raising money for the charity of your choice, but you are also doing it in memory of a loved one, Sharon points out. “You’re doing something that you’re proud of, and also that you hope the person that you’re doing it for would be proud of. Going over that finish line, there’s a feeling of, ‘oh my god, I’ve just done this’.”

Even though there can be sadness on the day, it is a hugely happy occasion, Sharon continues. “I probably have cried on every occasion. It’s really rewarding. When you get over that finish line, you’re already thinking about the next one. ‘I can’t wait, what charity am I going to do it for next year?’ I love getting to the end but at the same time you don’t want it to end, because it’s such a good day. I describe it as one of the best events I could do in the year.”

Sharon, who has two children, a nine-year-old daughter and 12-year-old son, doesn’t drive and averages around 20,000 steps a day. She walks, and possibly jogs, the Mini Marathon.

“Even if it’s just walking around the green, I think it’s so good for your mental health,” she says of walking. “It has helped me along the way because of the grief. I love going out with a group, but I also love going out on my own, so you can gather your own thoughts.”

Sharon’s father died almost ten years ago, when her own daughter was only two weeks old. Her mum passed away four years later.

“Walking has got me through a lot,” she says now. “It has saved me. If I want to walk, and I put on a song, and I cry, it’s OK. That’s fine.”

The 2023 Vhi Women's Mini Marathon takes place in Dublin on Bank Holiday Sunday 4th June at 12.30pm.