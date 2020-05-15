Virtual therapy: Is it for you?

'I remember when lockdown was announced, I thought, 'I am going to go insane!'" says Martina Collender, writer and playwright from Waterford. "I was seeing a counsellor for anxiety, depression, paranoia, and eating disorder issues," says the 29-year-old, who has been confined to her family home for the last few weeks. "I am so grateful my therapist could adapt his service and be there for me during this time."

Martina is just one of several persons accessing virtual support to manage her mental health. "Working online can be just as meaningful as face-to-face therapy" says Clinical Psychologist Dr Claire Hayes. "I am delivering online therapy for a number of years and I find it very effective".

Dr Hayes specialises in the treatment of anxiety and finds that her therapeutic methods lend well to online video sessions. "One of the key aspects of my work is psycho-education" says Dr Hayes, "in other words, explaining what anxiety actually is. Online therapy can also be used to deliver relaxation exercises or work on visualisations. To be honest, I sometimes forget that the person isn't physically in the room." Dr Hayes is dealing with the same issues as always in both old and new clients; primarily depression, anxiety, and stress. She acknowledges that online therapy may not be the best option for a person experiencing psychosis, or paranoia, for example, but it is still worth opening the conversation with someone online to find out the best option for help.

"I would think if someone is very fragile or vulnerable, it is important to meet someone face to face; in that case, it would be better to go to Accident and Emergency to have a psychiatric assessment. But an online therapist can help flag that. If I'm working with someone online, and my sense is that I'm not the right person to be working with them, then I will say that."

Psychotherapist Belinda Kelly of Dun Laoghaire Psychotherapy Practice has been delivering her mindfulness-based Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) over the internet. "Up until recently I worked with almost all my clients face to face" says Ms Kelly, "but for the last two years I have been working online with adults and adolescents who live abroad or far outside Dublin. I would say it can be used to treat a range of problems, such as anxiety disorders, work-related issues, loneliness and isolation, grief, parenting issues, existential loss or lack of meaning".

Much of Ms Kelly's work involves checking in with the client's body, something she still finds feasible over video. "Over the web I can still pay attention to their breathing and their gaze. I try to have them in the same room, and see as much of them as possible" she says. Ms Kelly also finds it is just as easy to use CBT methods to break down a problem on Skype or Zoom. "If someone has insomnia or sleeping problems for example, I can use CBT to break down what is happening and when it is happening".

Similar to Dr Hayes, Ms Kelly would not recommend virtual therapy for any client who is actively suicidal, or suffering from PTSD, bipolar disorder or a psychosis. That being said, she is keen to encourage people to explore online therapy as an option. "We know through research from search engine analytics that many people right now are feeling isolated and anxious. But they are not searching for online therapy. I wonder if there is a misconception that it's not beneficial, even though research shows online therapy can be highly effective," she says.

One area where people are especially seeking counsel is relationships, and Psychotherapist/Sex & Relationships Counsellor Natalya Price (mindandbodyworks.com) has had a steady surge in clientèle seeking virtual help.

"I feared that online work without face-to-face contact might feel distant," says Ms Price, "but in fact I find it is the opposite." Ms Price works with both individuals and couples on a variety of issues relating to relationships, from romantic partnerships to parent-child relationships, friendships or work-based relations. "I feel there is a new energy and intensity to the online sessions. A lot of clients are more focused; a lot are taking notes and being more intentional about their work." In the intensity of lockdown, Ms Price emphasises that old relationship strife can resurface, and it is now more important than ever to learn to communicate and negotiate differences. "For some couples, old disagreements about sex are coming to the fore; they can't hide behind old excuses. I could work with a couple, in their 40s for example, who have kids and ageing parents, and a lot of pressures from different sides. In this lockdown, their old problems of desire discrepancy and different attitudes to sex become impossible to avoid. Through working with me, over video or the phone, they learn to listen to each other with curiosity and compassion. They put time into creating a new vision for their sex life, and deepen their overall intimacy."

Ms Price underlines that it is not only persons in difficulty seeking her help, but people are also using their downtime to create positive outcomes for the future. "I have people using this time just for personal development, just to explore and see how they can feel better in future. People used to be busy at weekends or evenings, and struggled to come to see me. Now they have the time." she says. "Lots of people are coming to me to explore what they want from relationships and creating a new vision for themselves, so it can be quite an exciting time for some."

She mentions the main obstacle to beginning work with a client virtually is the issue of privacy. "Any situation where a client's privacy can be compromised (ie overheard by a controlling partner) would not be suitable, but you can be creative about privacy. I have clients who chat to me from their cars," she says.

Radio presenter, author and DJ, Nikki Hayes, has been working with a mental health team for the past decade to treat her borderline personality disorder (BPD), and acknowledges that virtual therapy has been a saving grace for her. "My mental health nurse is my lifeline" says Nikki, "without him, I'd be lost". Nikki is in contact with her psychiatrist and mental health nurse over the phone, and can use this time to revise the therapeutic methods which have previously helped her. "My whole crisis with BPD is mood swings. A lot of it is crisis management. Over the phone we try to re-instate the dialectical behavior therapy (DBT) skills I've already learned".

To anyone considering accessing virtual therapy, Nikki would advise biting the bullet. "Just do it, just talk to somebody" she says. "When I had my breakdown I didn't talk and it got worse and worse. The kettle boiled and I couldn't take anymore. If you want to go online, there are services out there, just use them; because talking does help."

If you are experiencing ill mental health and need support: Speak to your GP. Your doctor will assess which supports would be most appropriate for you. When seeking a therapist, look to an accredited body. The Psychological Society of Ireland and the Irish Association for Counselling & Psychotherapy (IACP) or the Irish Association of Humanistic and Integrative Psychotherapy(IAHIP) will give you a directory of qualified, regulated therapists. Find a full list of free online, phone and text support services at www.hse.ie/eng/services/list/4/mental-health-services/connecting-for-life/news/supports-and-services-during-covid-19.html or freephone Samaritans 116 123