| 7.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Virtual healthcare: 'I'll be using HSE homebirth programme'

Although we are in the midst of a pandemic, our everyday health needs have not disappeared. This week, Arlene Harris talks to Irish people who are liaising with caregivers online for everything from ante-natal classes to addiction

Kym Conway from Cahir, Co Tipperary. Photo: Don Moloney Expand
Lydia Allen and her daughter Ruby during an online session Expand

Close

Kym Conway from Cahir, Co Tipperary. Photo: Don Moloney

Kym Conway from Cahir, Co Tipperary. Photo: Don Moloney

Don Moloney

Lydia Allen and her daughter Ruby during an online session

Lydia Allen and her daughter Ruby during an online session

/

Kym Conway from Cahir, Co Tipperary. Photo: Don Moloney

There is no doubt that we are living in extraordinary times. But while the medical profession is very much focused on the crisis in hand, those with existing health issues are still in need of advice and support, if not physical intervention.

And this is where technology comes in - computers have become an essential part of our everyday lives for communication, entertainment, work and countless other services - but now that we are all confined to base, many are totally reliant on virtual doctors, support groups and advice clinics to help keep them safe and healthy until this pandemic is over.

Online support from our various health charities has always been an important means of relaying information and being a listening ear for people with physical and mental health concerns and these services are being relied on now more than ever.