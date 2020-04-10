Virtual healthcare: 'I'll be using HSE homebirth programme'

There is no doubt that we are living in extraordinary times. But while the medical profession is very much focused on the crisis in hand, those with existing health issues are still in need of advice and support, if not physical intervention.

And this is where technology comes in - computers have become an essential part of our everyday lives for communication, entertainment, work and countless other services - but now that we are all confined to base, many are totally reliant on virtual doctors, support groups and advice clinics to help keep them safe and healthy until this pandemic is over.

Online support from our various health charities has always been an important means of relaying information and being a listening ear for people with physical and mental health concerns and these services are being relied on now more than ever.

The HSE website has extensive information on all health matters, whether Covid-19 related or not, as well as helpline numbers for specific queries.

The same can be true of the various support groups offering advice and a listening ear to people dealing with health issues totally unrelated to the current crisis.

Helen Forristal from the Marie Keating Foundation says the charity is working hard to provide support for everyone who needs it.

"The MKF is doing all it can to ensure anyone on a cancer journey has access to the information and support they need during this time of uncertainty when many are more vulnerable than ever," says the director of nursing. "We have a dedicated section on the website with updated information on Covid-19 and cancer and have moved many support services online, including the Positive Living Group for women with a metastatic cancer diagnosis.

"The traditional face-to-face meetings have been replaced by online webinars, supporting both existing and new members during this difficult time."

A spokesperson for the Irish Cancer Society says they too are on hand to offer any advice and support related to cancer and also how those with the disease may be affected by the coronavirus.

"We have developed a remote counselling service for people affected by cancer who cannot access face-to-face counselling at this time," she says. "The service is available to all people diagnosed with cancer, as well as their carers and loved ones. It is also available for children through a play therapy model and for teenagers using appropriately trained and vetted practitioners."

And it's not just the sick who need support as many pregnant women, most of whom are perfectly healthy, will have concerns about their unborn child and their labour, particularly if it is imminent.

Developed by Irish midwife and author, Tracy Donegan, the GentleBirth App has been helping many mums-to-be through this difficult period with daily 'brain training' recommendations, based on their due date, to reduce stress and the fear of labour.

"It's well documented that stress affects the immune system as expectant mums are already immunocompromised; it makes sense that we help them reduce as much stress as possible during this time," says Donegan.

"The more they use the app, the less stressed they are about the upcoming labour and the more confident they feel. "It's like a bit of DIY brain remodelling as the brain is quite 'plastic' in pregnancy so parts of the brain which make us terrified of labour and stressed about Covid-19 start to get less active and the parts of the brain associated with positive mood, focus and confidence grow - it will make a huge difference for parents, not just for labour but for the potentially stressful months with a newborn."

Paramedic Kym Conway from Tipperary is used to a stressful job, but now pregnant with her first child, she is naturally anxious and has found the online support invaluable.

"There's no doubt that this tool is really important since the shutdown of ante-natal classes," says the 38-year-old, who is married to Ben. "But I must say that even before the pandemic was announced, I was hooked on this app. It provided me with a sense of direction and daily calm as I navigated my pregnancy.

"However, as more and more restrictions are being announced and hospitals become saturated with Covid -19 cases, both in terms of healthcare workers and patients, the app has helped me to arrive at a decision to have a homebirth as opposed to unnecessarily subjecting my healthy self and my baby to a facility which may no longer be the safe haven we'd hoped. In addition to this, many hospitals now have strict restrictions on partners and visitors and so to birth in my own home with my husband beside me - using the HSE homebirth programme with two midwives - seems like a much better alternative. Had I not been privy to this app, which prompted further reading and research around the area of the safety of homebirth, I may not have considered it."

Lydia Allen has also been relying on online resources during the current confinement as her six-year-old daughter, Ruby, has been deaf from birth and has recently started using a new programme called Our New Ears. She and her daughter, along with husband John and her son Clive (9) have been coming together as a family to learn sign language and this is not only benefiting Ruby but is a vital means of communication.

"Ruby was deaf from birth and wears bilateral cochlear implants," says the systems analyst from Wicklow. "Her speech is on a par with her peers, however, we still wanted to learn ISL (Irish Sign Language) and previously had someone come to the house to teach us - so this online class is perfect. It's a great thing for us all to do as a family, the children are really loving it.

"I also started doing an online paint class called Paintclub which has been really nice for my sanity while Ruby and I also did a family Paintclub on the weekend.

"We are also making use of all the online school resources so being able to go online has been a lifesaver for us."

Not getting out of the house could have been real problem for Martin O'Connor, who says he is reliant on his 'mentor' to help him through his addiction to alcohol.

He didn't think he would be able to cope with being 'cooped up at home' and unable to access the support which has helped him to reach a six-month period of abstinence.

But thankfully help has been at hand in the form of one-to-one virtual meetings.

"I have a number of underlying health conditions so have been pretty much in self-isolation for the past two weeks," says the 69-year-old Dublin man. "I was really panicked about how I was going to get through this as I have been very reliant on the support I've been receiving from someone else who is much further along the line than I am. We would normally meet for a coffee a couple of times a week and I talked about how I was feeling and got encouragement that I was doing OK.

"When we first heard of the coronavirus cases in Ireland, I knew I should stay at home for the sake of my health but was terrified that I would fall off the wagon. But thankfully my mentor set me up with an app where we can speak to each other a couple of times a week. I didn't think I would be able to manage it at first, but once I got the hang of it, I found it really easy to use.

"We are still having our twice weekly coffee mornings, and this has done so much to keep me sane.

"I have also used it to set up a video chat with my daughter and grandson who live in London. My son lives close by and has always been fantastic at making sure I am doing OK and getting me whatever I need, but this technology has been amazing and I'm not joking when I say it's been a lifeline for me."

Check out hse.ie; cancer.ie - Freephone 1800 200 700; mariekeating.ie; irishheart.ie; gentlebirth.ie; facebook.com/OurNewEars; undertheweather.ie; alcoholicsanonymous.ie; samaritans.ie