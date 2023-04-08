Viagra’s staying power: how the little blue pill rose to the big time

The arrival of the drug 25 years ago was greeted with sniggers but it is now a presence on every high street. John Meagher on how it reflects changes in our society — and why it is increasingly used by young men

Viagra is now widely available, but its release was greeted with controversy and jokes.

John Meagher Sat 8 Apr 2023 at 16:30