Viagra’s staying power: how the little blue pill rose to the big time
The arrival of the drug 25 years ago was greeted with sniggers but it is now a presence on every high street. John Meagher on how it reflects changes in our society — and why it is increasingly used by young men
John Meagher
The sight would have been unthinkable when Viagra was launched 25 years ago. Advertisements for the erectile dysfunction drug are taking up swathes of pharmacists’ windows up and down the country. Not only that — since 2021, Pfizer’s ‘little blue pill’ has been available without a prescription.