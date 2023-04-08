Viagra’s staying power: how the little blue pill rose to the big time

The sight would have been unthinkable when Viagra was launched 25 years ago. Advertisements for the erectile dysfunction drug are taking up swathes of pharmacists’ windows up and down the country. Not only that — since 2021, Pfizer’s ‘little blue pill’ has been available without a prescription.

It’s quite the transformation from its early days as the subject of sniggering punchlines. When columnist Ian O’Doherty tested the drug for an article in this newspaper in 1998, he concluded: “I am now in the process of compiling a Viagra joke book. God knows I have had to listen to all of them over the last few days.”

When it came on the market in 1998, it was pitched as a solution for older men. Today, men of all ages are using it and rival medicines such as Cialis to help with erection issues. Viagra can be found in bedside lockers throughout Ireland. It is the world’s best-selling remedy for erectile dysfunction and most of the global supply is made in Ringaskiddy, Co Cork.

There is a “delicious irony”, says historian Diarmaid Ferriter, in the idea of an Irish factory “being responsible for erections all over the globe”.

Acceptance of a drug like Viagra was inconceivable even in the 1980s, says the UCD professor and author of Occasions of Sin: Sex and Society in Modern Ireland. “There were so many taboos about what could and could not be discussed. I remember newspaper stories and discreet advertisements started to appear in the mid-1990s about erectile dysfunction. In an Ireland where discourse around sexuality had been so carefully policed, that was all done very surreptitiously.”

Ian O'Doherty's Irish Independent article from 1998 on Viagra

Ian O'Doherty's Irish Independent article from 1998 on Viagra

The 1990s was a crucial time for sexual liberation in Ireland. In 1993, homosexual acts were decriminalised, some 26 years after it happened in the UK. In 1995, divorce was accepted by a slender minority, a sex education curriculum was introduced in schools for the first time.

But if that decade marked a sea change in attitudes towards sex, old remnants remained in its early years. “We had one of the youngest populations in Europe and yet there was a restrictive law around contraception,” Ferriter says. “Many people will remember the Virgin Megastore controversy [where the Irish Family Planning Association sold condoms in the British record chain’s Dublin outlet].”

Even when the laws were repealed, old attitudes could take time to die. “I remember in my local pharmacy that you couldn’t buy condoms there — even when it was legal for unmarried people to do so,” Ferriter recalls.

Intriguingly, while the Virgin Megastore condom story was occupying acres of newsprint in Ireland, the drug that would become Viagra was first being developed — and not for its eventual purpose. In 1989, British Pfizer scientists created a drug called sildenafil citrate that they believed would be useful in treating high blood pressure and angina, a chest pain associated with coronary heart disease.

Clinical trials in the early 1990s showed the drug was not as effective a heart disease treatment as they had imagined. But volunteers reported increased erections several days after taking a dose.

Pfizer researcher Ian Osterlok wrote: “Around the same time, other studies were revealing more information about the biochemical pathway involved in the erection process. This helped us understand how the drug might amplify the effects of sexual stimulation in opening up the blood vessels in the penis. With chances of treating angina now slim, we decided to run pilot studies in patients with erectile dysfunction.”

Those trials proved a resounding success. Viagra was born.

Today, it is one of a number of drugs that helps with erectile dysfunction or ED, as the condition has become more commonly known.

For sex therapist Caroline West, Viagra’s importance cannot be overstated. “It has been hugely significant,” she says, “especially for men who, historically, have not really talked much about their sexual problems. Women tend to be more likely to engage with a GP, or go to a therapist, whereas men tend to keep things to themselves.

“I think it’s really great that this is one option for helping men get back in touch with their body and enjoy a pleasurable sex life because sexual wellness is just as important as their mental and physical wellness.”

West, who writes a sex advice column in the Irish Independent’s Weekend magazine, believes drugs such as Viagra have helped save marriages.

She has noted a sea change in attitudes towards the drug. “I was thrilled to see the ads for Viagra in the windows of chemists and giant cut-out boxes of what a Viagra box look like because that helps to take away the stigma. And stigma stops so many people from accessing care,” she says.

“It shouldn’t be a surprise that it used to be so taboo in this country, given the nature of how contraception was banned in Ireland and condoms were illegal here, technically, until the 1990s. We haven’t had a history of being very open about sexual wellness but we’ve had this rapid change since the 90s, and its great to see that women and men can access healthcare on their terms now.”

It’s not just Irish attitudes to sex that have been transformed since 1998. Google was also established that year. Few were to realise it at the time, but the search engine would transform the fledging internet. Almost immediately, online pornography became readily accessible for the first time. Today, Pornhub gets more monthly visitors globally than Netflix.

It is thought that up to a third of young men may be suffering from erectile problems and Clare Faulkner, a London-based psychosexual therapist, has seen pornography use as a factor.

“I now have ED clients in their early 20s,” she told the Guardian. “Part of the problem with pornography is that it is a very dissociated experience. Stimulation is coming externally, which can make it very hard to be in your body.” It also perpetuates the myth, she says, that “men are rock-hard and women are ready for sex all the time.”

Lone viewers of pornography become accustomed to being fully in control of their sexual experience — which Faulkner says “isn’t replicated in the real world”. Being faced with a real, complicated human being with needs and insecurities can be deeply off-putting.

Psychosexual therapist Aoife Drury dislikes the use of the word ‘dysfunction’. “I think it isolates people by having this polarised view on whether it’s functioning or not functioning and, don’t forget, you can have happy, healthy sex lives without erections as well,” she says.

Nevertheless, many men and their partners feel that full penetrative sex is a crucial aspect of their relationship. “Globally, you can’t deny the impact that Viagra has had,” Drury says, “as well as similar drugs like Cialis and Stendra.”

She says the notion of a ‘second life’, where people form relationships in their 50s and 60s, often after divorce, can be aided by ED drugs such as Viagra. “Older people who have had cardiovascular issues or diabetes or blood pressure issues are now able to have a more holistic sex life. Facilitating that empowerment has been very much needed.”

Several international studies have looked at the impact of Viagra on older people. A groundbreaking Harvard University study, Sexuality at Midlife and Beyond, explored several questions, including the possibility that Viagra use can lead to divorce because men might not be telling their spouse, or because newly awakened men may be seeking out affairs.

Ferriter says the legalisation of divorce coincided almost perfectly with the arrival of Viagra. “In parallel with the advent of divorce is the dramatic increase in the number of sexually transmitted diseases among older people,” he says. “That was an indication that older people, particularly those involved in new relationships, were throwing caution to the wind and maybe some of them were taking Viagra quite happily then.”

As a younger therapist, Drury’s patients tend to be “45, 50 and all the way down to 19”. Erectile issues are commonplace. “Some of them would be using Viagra, but the majority would be coming to me with difficulty, rather than ‘I’m using Viagra and I’m happy with that.’ I might hear, ‘I’m using Viagra and I want to get off it’ or ‘Viagra isn’t working for me’ and that might be down to their own anxieties and worries.

“More often or not they tend to go on Cialis, rather than Viagra, and in some cases that’s something they might already be using when they come to me.”

Cialis differs from Viagra in that it allows users to have an erection up to 36 hours after taking a tablet, while Viagra is effective for between four and six hours.

Psychosexual therapist Aoife Drury. Photo by Mark Condren

Psychosexual therapist Aoife Drury. Photo by Mark Condren

Drury believes there is greater discussion than ever before about sex and sexual problems, but discourse here still lags behind the UK. The therapist was based in Britain for years before returning home to Ireland shortly before the Covid pandemic began.

“There’s still a big discrepancy,” she says. “I think it’s the impact of the church and state being interlinked for so long. Even if you’re not religious, some of those teachings are like osmosis and those messages are absorbed into us. Aspects like the lack of pleasure being spoken of in traditional sex education.”

Some pharmacists note that there remains a reluctance among men to request Viagra. Nigel Moloney, co-owner and supervising pharmacist of the CarePlus pharmacy in Carrigaline, Co Cork, says, “we haven’t seen a huge amount of it being sold over the counter in pharmacies, but the online pharmacy picture is quite different — and a lot of it is sold that way.”

He believes there is still some embarrassment about ED. “I guess there’s still a stigma attached to a man presenting in a pharmacy and requesting Viagra face-to-face. There’s no doubt that the online offering is much more successful. We have a facility where people can do the consultation through our app so they can answer questions about whether or not it’s suitable for them as well as how to use it and what to do and what not to do. It’s effectively a click-and-collect service.”

Viagra — marketed as Viagra Connect — is not a cheap drug. A pack of four pills typically costs €25. There are generic sildenafil alternatives that cost around €10 for the same amount but these can only be bought on prescription.

Caroline West says it is disappointing that the cost remains high. “Access to medication is a universal human right but, historically, we’ve had to pay a lot in this country when it comes to sexual matters,” she says. “Lots of people have had to spend an enormous amount of money on contraception, such as IUD implants. It’s all part of a wider question — how do we make medicine more affordable to people? It should be essential to have medicine and services related to sex and sexuality accessible and affordable to all.”