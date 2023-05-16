‘Use it or lose it’ – how learning to play a musical instrument can help reverse brain shrinkage as we age
Research shows that playing music as we get older can improve memory and quality of life
David CoxTelegraph.co.uk
It’s never too late to get the creative juices flowing. You could join the new wave of amateur potters, inspired by Channel 4’s recent Great Pottery Throwdown; or you might be moved to up your gardening game with a trip to the Bloom Festival; or learn a new language, all of which provide a good brain workout.