‘Use it or lose it’ – how learning to play a musical instrument can help reverse brain shrinkage as we age

Research shows that playing music as we get older can improve memory and quality of life

If you want to sharpen your mental acuity, new research is pointing to the benefits of learning a new instrument. Photo: Getty — © Getty Images

It’s never too late to get the creative juices flowing. You could join the new wave of amateur potters, inspired by Channel 4’s recent Great Pottery Throwdown; or you might be moved to up your gardening game with a trip to the Bloom Festival; or learn a new language, all of which provide a good brain workout.