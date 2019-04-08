To snack? ... or not to snack

"I don't remember snacking being a thing when I was a child," says food and culinary historian Regina Sexton. "I remember that if we ate something outside of mealtimes, we would have been told 'you'll spoil your dinner.'

The only snacking system I do remember was that we would have tea, milk and biscuits before bedtime," which, she points out with a laugh, is "against all current dietary advice: eating late, and consuming caffeine before bedtime."

Other than that, 'snacking', Regina says, was very much something illicit - sneaking sweets for example - and 'proper' food involved three meals a day with abstinence in between.

Now, however, dietary advice (some dietary advice, anyway; if we know anything, it is that 'dietary advice' is now a very broad church) suggests 'three meals and two small snacks' a day. So what changed? And has the change been beneficial?

Registered dietitian Maeve Hanan from the Dublin Nutrition Centre explains, "depending on activity levels and hunger, three meals plus up to three snacks per day is advised. The benefit of snacks for adults is that this can keep our blood sugars and energy levels up until the next meal, it can be helpful before exercise, and some people feel better eating 'small and often' rather than having three large meals per day (especially for people who have acid reflux etc)." But, she points out, "this is very individual".

For Sarah Keogh, registered dietitian and founder of Eatwell, it isn't quite that simple. Or maybe it's simpler? "There is a certain amount of food you need to consume to get adequate nutrition, including iron, B vitamins, folic acid and so on," she says, "and it doesn't really matter how you do it. Everyone is different, and it's about finding what works for you."

She also says that, "if you get five dietitians in a room, you'll get five different ways of eating!"

Sarah points out "If you go back 30 years, nobody snacked. Snacking didn't exist. And neither did obesity." We have, she says, slightly pathologised the idea of being hungry, as if it is a state to be avoided. "Before the advent of snacking," she says, "the idea was that you should be hungry by the time you got to lunch, or dinner. That was the correct order." Now, unless we choose to be - see intermittent fasting, below, for example - very few of us in developed countries go hungry.

There may be various health implications of this, with studies being actively pursued to establish these, but in the meantime, it is very much about the quality of the snack, because plenty of what can be called a 'snack' can contain as many, if not more, calories as a full meal.

So, what is an acceptable 'snack'?

"A healthy snack for an adult would be a portion of fruit or vegetable with a high protein food, such as: an apple plus a handful of nuts or sliced pepper with hummus," says Maeve Hanan.

Any worldwide history of snacking is subject to huge time-lags. For example, 'snacking' took off in the US in the 1970s, but didn't become a thing in China until the early 2000s. Ireland seems to be somewhere in the middle, around the early-1990s. And of course, for many if not most, 'snacking', at first anyway, meant foods that were high-carb, high-fat, high-sugar. Think slices of pizza, crisps, chocolate bars, and so on.

This, Regina Sexton says, is where the government began to get involved. "The State has been stepping in, in terms of providing advice to the population around food and nutrition since the late 18th century, and this intensified post-Famine." The rate of dietary change in two generations has been so considerable - covering the quantity we eat as well as the quality - and issues such as obesity and diabetes are now so prevalent, that "the State is now trying to step in, in a more aggressive way". And this means tackling snacks. In a nutshell, now that snacking is a thing, there needs to be clear official advice around what, exactly, is an acceptable snack.

There is a flipside to all this - at the other end of the scale, there is growing interest in what's called 'intermittent fasting.' This can be the 5:2 Diet, or, in a less hardcore form, a fast of, say, 12-14 hours, the bulk of which is done overnight while you sleep. "Fasting isn't safe for children to do, but in terms of adults more research is emerging that intermittent fasting (restricting when you eat rather than what you eat) may have some health benefits such as: boosting weight loss, reducing the risk of diabetes and benefits for heart health," says Maeve Hanan.

"This is mainly because some people find this an easier way of reducing their calorie intake over the week. However, it doesn't seem to be any better than a daily reduction in calories, so it depends on which approach works best for each person."

Registered dietitian Adele Hite, AKA The Diet Doctor, sounds a note of warning about too much snacking. "If you eat frequently at regularly scheduled times, your body will actually acclimate to being fed frequently by preparing for each meal with a rise in insulin, which induces a drop in blood sugar and sends the body hunger signals. By eating many small meals a day, you may be conditioning your body to, well, eat many small meals a day. The problem is that each rise in insulin turns down your body's ability to release fat from fat cells. If you are doing this many times a day, you are actually impeding your own efforts to use body fat for fuel and increasing the likelihood of being hungry."

Them and us... snacking & children

As a mother of three children - aged 15, 11 and eight. Left to themselves, my children will eat constantly, from post-school to dinner time - a steady flow of fruit, nuts, toast-and-butter, and anything else they can find. Naturally, they will then try 'I'm not hungry' when dinner appears. Does that matter? After all, they will have eaten fairly healthily in their graze-athon?

Also of interest: what exactly is the difference between a 'snack' and a 'treat.' It is a fine, and often muddied, line. Take a granola bar for example? Snack or treat?

So what do the experts say?

"Snacks can be very useful for children as they need to have a consistent intake of energy and nutrients throughout the day to support their growth, development and learning," says Maeve Hanan. "Eating every three to four hours is advised. Young children should have their three meals, plus at least two snacks, and older children should have three meals, plus at least one snack per day. Snacks for children should be nutritious and low in saturated fat, sugar and salt, for example: sliced banana with one or two oatcakes with smooth peanut butter."

Or, as Sarah Keogh puts it, "Look at the gaps. If they had protein for lunch, the afternoon snack should be some fruit or vegetable. If the child doesn't drink milk, some cheese would be a good snack." But, she is adamant that this does not mean "grazing all day. Even if it is healthy food. We can't teach our kids that it's okay to eat all day. They will form very bad habits as adults. I see kids with obesity who can be eating very good food, but too much and too often. I've seen a child given 11 rice cakes in the space of an hour!"

Adele Hite explains 'guidelines for children and adults should be different. Children have smaller stomachs and physically cannot eat as much at one sitting. They do get hungry sooner. But easily digestible, nutrient-poor, carbohydrate-rich snacks aren't much of a help. First and foremost, children's snacks should include some protein (egg, cheese, milk, meat, fish, nuts and nut butters for older kids), not only because it is the most important macronutrient for growth, but it also keeps little tummies fuller longer than empty carbs."

As for what age we can graduate them to going longer between meals? Adele Hite says, "That depends on the kid and her growth patterns. If she's growing fast, she may need to eat more often. By about 11, between-meal snacks can begin to be eliminated. But long stretches, such as between lunch at school and dinnertime at home may still need to be filled by a protein-rich snack. And the idea of a nourishing between-meal snack may need to be revisited when kids go through the growth spurts of adolescence." Music to my 15-year-old's ears.

