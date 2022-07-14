Time flies – but not when you are having fun, say scientists

It is said that time flies when you are having fun, but research suggests that, actually, the minutes seem to speed up when there is little going on to capture our attention.

The University of Sussex found people perceive that time lasts longer when there is more happening.

It is the reason why a weekend packed with activity seems to expand the time available, while a humdrum week in the office flies by without note.

“These results are exciting because they demystify how our sense of time arises in the brain – the brain just ‘counts’ how much ‘stuff’ has happened, which is very intuitive,” said Dr Maxine Sherman, research fellow at the School of Engineering and Informatics at the University of Sussex.

“I think most of us have had the experience of rushing around or being immersed in thought – it feels like a long time, and we’re surprised to find out how much we did, physically or mentally, in only a few hours.

“If it was a day where not much happened you may think, ‘Where did the day go, I did nothing’.

“Alternatively, maybe you had a very busy day. You may think, ‘Wow, today felt like four days of work’.”

For the study, researchers asked 40 volunteers to watch video clips of either a dull office environment or a vibrant street scene while recording activity in sensory areas of the brain. They were then asked to judge how long each clip lasted.

Scientists found the street scene clips were judged to be 5pc longer than these actually were, while the tedious office scenes were perceived to be shorter.

Researchers saw a lot of changes in brain activity in the visual areas when the busy street scenes were being viewed. When more changes in cognitive activity were recorded, the participants felt the videos lasted longer.

The findings suggest the brain’s basis for experiencing time is based on how much activity is perceived by the senses, rather than working like a clock measuring the minutes.

Dr Warrick Roseboom, of the University of Sussex, said: “This new work is an important step in deepening our understanding of the basis of time experience in the human brain.”

The research was published in the journal PLOS Computational Biology.

