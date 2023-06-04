Thinner, happier… less productive. My three months on the ‘skinny jab’
Thirteen weeks in, Sheena McGinley reveals how much weight she’s lost, how much money she’s spent, and the numerous side-effects — some of which are rather unpleasant
Sheena McGinley
A few months back, Ozempic — an injectable prescription medicine to improve blood sugar in adults with type 2 diabetes — made the cover of Life. The feature chronicled the ‘battle for the skinny jab’ and the supply issues diabetics are facing due to the huge demand for it from people using the medication ‘off-label’ to lose weight.