The Weekend Hitlist: what we want to see, do, and buy this weekend

If you want to pick up beautifully designed jewellery at a bargain price, make your way to the Seconds & Sample Sale of the Names jewellery collection in Dublin on February 25. Taking place at the jewellery designers’ new studio at Central Hotel Chambers, Dame Court, the sale will feature seconds and samples of necklaces, earrings, bangles and cufflinks in gold-plated brass, recycled silver and 9ct gold . Designers Clare Grennan and Laura Caffrey, who also own Irish Design Shop, are looking forward to giving customers a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the making process, as well as the opportunity to bag a bargain. The sale runs from midday to 5pm, with prices starting from €30 for a pair of earrings. @namesjewellery

Expand Close Mattina Moderna lamps / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Mattina Moderna lamps

Style it

Browsing the website of Mattina Moderna is a little like visiting Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory. The French slow-design studio creates joyous, limited-edition lamps in a kaleidoscope of candy-cane patterns (from €495), along with playful ceramic sculpture. The mother-and-daughter team works with artisans around the world to create the collection. The ceramic lamp bases are handcrafted and hand-painted in Mafra, Portugal, while the shades are made in France. Expect a longer lead time for delivery — it’s a slow design studio, after all. Likewise, expect quality, longevity and maybe even a future heirloom.

mattinamoderna.com

Expand Close Niamh O'Neill designs / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Niamh O'Neill designs

Wear it

Irish fashion designer Niamh O’Neill doesn’t follow trends. Rather, she creates ‘forever’ pieces that are designed to stand the test of time. Working with luxurious, ethical fabrics, her pieces are opulent, sustainable and timelessly chic. And for a limited time only, some of her trophy pieces are reduced in price. We love the party-ready pink star silk pants with feather trim detail (reduced from €295 to €205) and the theatrical pink tweed ruffle skirt (reduced from €345 to €225).

niamhoneill.com

Expand Close The Handmade Soap Company / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Handmade Soap Company

Boost it

Husband-and-wife team Donagh Quigley and Gemma McGowan started out making soaps from their kitchen back in 2008. Today, The Handmade Soap Company has over 70 products under its umbrella. The latest launch for the all-natural and all-sustainable brand is its first ever men’s range (€7-18). Two years in the making, the line includes beard oil, hair and body wash and shaving gel, made with a considered blend of pure essential oils, including hay, cardamon, pink pepper and bitter orange. “This is a complex but not complicated blend that I am really proud of,” says Quigley. “I am not allowed to pick a favourite child but if I could...”

thehandmadesoapcompany.ie

Expand Close ShareJoy / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp ShareJoy

Support it

The team behind social enterprise ShareJoy have already raised €40,000 for Pieta House by selling clothes donated by well-known people on Depop. Now, they’ve collaborated with Prints of Ireland to create a range of greeting cards, with all proceeds going towards the mental health charity. A single card is priced at €4.50 including postage. A pack of three costs €10, with postage an additional €2.10.

printsofireland.ie / sharejoy.ie

Expand Close Juno bar / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Juno bar

Drink it

Looking for a spot in Dublin where you can listen to decent tunes and enjoy quality cocktails without going out-out? Try Juno, a new bar, restaurant and event space on Dorset Street. Since opening late last year, the Northside venue has delighted locals with live music events and its “spin on nostalgic pub grub”. It’s open from Wednesday to Sunday from 4pm each day

and well-behaved dogs are welcomed “and encouraged”.

junobar.ie

Expand Close Spring roast from Thanks Plants / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Spring roast from Thanks Plants

​

Taste it

Planning a meat-free Monday? Irish plant-based, vegan food brand Thanks Plants has got you covered. Stocked in over 300 Irish stores, the range includes plant-based Apple & Sage Sausages (€3.99), the NoMoooo Burger (€3.85) and the Everyday Roast (€8.95). The brand’s lentil seitan Spring Roast (above, €12.95) is also back on the menu for a limited period. Stuffed with Irish roast potatoes and red peppers, it’s a delicious and filling protein alternative designed to be enjoyed with all the trimmings.

thanksplants.co/stockists/