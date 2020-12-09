The truth about Vitamin D and Covid-19

Supplements get a mixed press. There are the people who are resolute about the benefits reaped from their daily dose of vitamins and minerals, and then there are the reports that conclude the supplement habit is, at best a waste of money, at worst something that is potentially damaging to health.

But not all supplements are equal. More evidence is emerging that there’s one that could help us in the fight against Covid-19. Readily available, and for just some 5c a tablet, this isn’t some new wonder drug ­— it’s vitamin D.

You’ve probably heard of vitamin D. You’re also probably deficient in it, simply due to the latitude we live at.

“We rely on the sun to help our body make vitamin D,” explains Orla Walsh, registered dietitian and member of the Irish Nutrition and Dietetic Institute.

“Sunshine, not food, is where most of our vitamin D comes from. It’s rather difficult to meet our vitamin D needs through food, which is why a supplement is so often required when living in Ireland, especially from Halloween to St Patrick’s Day.”

Older people — especially those who have been cocooning in recent months — are more likely to be deficient in vitamin D as they have less exposure to sunlight but also because, as the skin thins with age, vitamin D synthesis becomes less efficient.

However, a study of 36,000 people at St James’s Hospital in Dublin also revealed that 18pc of 18 to 39-year-olds had low levels of this essential nutrient and hormone.

Growing infants need additional vitamin D for bone strength. If you’re overweight or obese, have darker skin pigmentation, are vegetarian or vegan, a smoker or diagnosed with diabetes and some other pre-existing disease conditions — you’re more likely to be deficient in vitamin D.

It can be found in oily fish such as salmon and mackerel, eggs and liver and some foods, like breakfast cereals and milks, have vitamin D added.

“You can even fortify your own mushrooms with vitamin D by leaving them in direct sunlight during summer months for 30 to 60 minutes, which is good news for vegans and vegetarians,” reveals dietitian with Dublin Nutrition Centre, Aveen Bannon. But diet alone will not provide you with sufficient vitamin D — no matter how many sun-drenched mushrooms you eat.

“I have heard eminent scientists say on the radio ‘you get enough in food’, but it’s almost impossible to get enough from your food from a regular diet,” says Professor Rose Anne Kenny, chair of medical gerontology and head of department of medical gerontology, Trinity College Dublin.

“A recent study looked at salmon, which is one of the highest concentrations of vitamin D, and even taking salmon for five consecutive days in the week didn’t do it.”

An internationally recognised expert, Professor Kenny, who is also principal investigator on Tilda,

The Irish Longitudinal Study on Ageing, has been studying vitamin D and its potential implications for severity of Covid-19, particularly with relation to older people.

An HSE interim report is expected to recommend older people take 800 to 1000 international units (IU) of vitamin D per day and in Scotland the government has made vitamin D supplements free to at-risk groups.

But if a cheap medication can potentially have huge impacts in the battle against Covid, should the government be doing more to make vitamin D accessible to all?

“I would put it to you that we have spent an awful lot of money, and businesses have suffered harshly through all of this, and if we have something which reduces the hospital costs and there is also some evidence to show that it reduces the likelihood of you getting Covid, then surely there’s a trade off?” says Professor Kenny. “We have not done the economics on this.”

She adds: “Certainly I’m so keen on this that I would recommend a mandatory prescription for anybody in institutional care, because they don’t see sufficient sunlight and, even with complimentary vitamin D in their diet — drinking half a litre of fortified milk a day you get 400IU — that is not enough.

Where she feels there potentially might be confusion over vitamin D is on dosage. Traditionally vitamin D’s benefits have been with respect to bone health and osteoporosis. “In which case 400IU is the correct recommendation,” explains Professor Kenny.

“But now we are talking immunity and it’s different. We are recommending 800 to 100IU, which is the equivalent to 20 to 25 micrograms, per day. And it does appear you have to take it per day in order to counteract Covid.”

“A common misperception about vitamin D is that we only require this vitamin to build and maintain healthy bones and muscles,” agrees Dr Daniel McCartney, programme director, BSc in human nutrition and dietetics, Technological University Dublin. “This is now known to be untrue, and it is clear that very many cells and tissues in the body, including critically important cellular components of the immune system, need vitamin D to function normally.”

Evidence suggests the supplement is best taken with food and in the morning. But a glance at any chemist’s vitamin shelf will reveal multiple options. “The best type to take is vitamin D3 as this is more biologically potent than vitamin D2,” explains Dr McCartney.

“For most adults in the population doses of 800-1000IU per day are safe and effective at increasing vitamin D to the required blood levels for enhanced immune function. Possible exceptions would include people with certain kidney diseases and specific disorders like sarcoidosis, tuberculosis or lymphoma which can increase activation of vitamin D in the body. These individuals should supplement with vitamin D only under medical supervision.”

But is there a risk that those hoping to up their vitamin D could get too much of a good thing? Researchers in America, looking at national survey data gathered between 1999 and 2014, found a 2.8pc increase in the number of people taking potentially unsafe amounts of vitamin D.

“Although you can’t overdose on vitamin D from sunlight, too much vitamin D from supplements can cause calcium to build up in the body which can lead to weakened bones and cause damage to the kidneys and heart,” reveals Bannon.

“The safe upper limit of vitamin D is set at 4000IU however most supplements available over the counter are 400-1,000IU and, unless advised by a health professional, it is advisable to stick to the recommended amounts to avoid vitamin D toxicity.”

Dr McCartney is keen to stress that toxicity is highly unlikely. “While there are cases of vitamin D toxicity described in the medical literature, these are very rare, often arising as a result of industrial accidents where enormous amounts of the vitamin have been inadvertently added to a commonly-consumed food over an extended period of time.”

He recently had an article published in the Irish Medical Journal looking at the potential protective effects of vitamin D supplementation against Covid-19 and, like Professor Kenny, he feels there’s potential for the supplement to be deployed efficiently in the battle against the virus.

“It’s a health economics issue which requires further analysis,” he says. “However, vitamin D is cheap, and the direct healthcare costs of treating Covid-19 are very significant. Furthermore, the disruption caused to the broader economy by the necessary Covid-19 restrictions put in place over recent months has been very considerable. In this context, it’s highly likely that investment in preventing vitamin D deficiency across the population would be money well spent.”

There are some warning signs to watch for that could suggest you are deficient in vitamin D. “Rickets and osteomalacia (a marked softening of your bones),” says Walsh who is working with Vitabiotics on their newly-launched vitamin D products. “Sometimes people report weak nails, muscle cramps, breaking bones and increased infections.”

Only a blood test will confirm vitamin D deficiency, but right now, Professor Kenny believes it’s better to just take the supplement.

“Nearly half the population over 50 have insufficient vitamin D and they don’t know it,” she says. “There’s no way we’re going to be testing all those people. The test is expensive, you’ve to have bloods done and it’s not a good use of resources during the pandemic. The straightforward answer is: take the supplement.

“At 800 to 1,000IU there are no toxic side effects. I personally take 1,000 units a day and it’s money well spent.”