The top 20 questions about menopause and perimenopause answered

Midlife can be a bit of a minefield — to put it mildly — your hormones are fluctuating so wildly, struggling to find a balance that it leads to various emotional and physiological changes that can be distressing for a lot of women.

Up until now women mainly just muddled through this head-melting phase not knowing if they are even in the thick of perimenopause and menopause. But thanks to a major shift in attitude towards discussing the topic, it has seen a major catalyst for change, one where we talk more and are no longer afraid to ask questions.

So we brought in the big guns — Dr Sarah Callaghan, from Complete Women’s Health — and put some of the most frequently asked questions to her to get her expert advice and place the knowledge in the hands of the people that need it — to all the midlife warriors out there fighting the good fight.

1. What lifestyle measures can help manage peri and menopause?

Lifestyle measures are a key part of managing your hormone transition in perimenopause and menopause and future proofing your health. Food choices are particularly important. A diet high in processed foods can worsen symptoms such as sweats. Weight management is more difficult at this time, so maintaining a healthy diet is key.

Exercise is always important but particularly as it has been shown to help with controlling many of the symptoms of menopause. Weight bearing exercise is also vital for bone health and osteoporosis. Maintaining muscle mass with strength training becomes increasingly important as women get older. Midlife is an ideal time to begin to incorporate these habits which can then help maintain your health as you move into your later decades.

Alcohol is a tricky one. There is a temptation to use alcohol to improve your sleep, mood and relax at the end of the day, especially if you are having troubling symptoms. However, we know that while alcohol may help you get to sleep, it disturbs the quality of sleep, worsens sweats and mood/anxiety in general so it really is best kept in moderation. The low-risk alcohol guidelines for women are currently 11 units per week. That is about 1.5 bottles of wine per week. It is quite easy to exceed this unless you are paying attention to your alcohol use.

2. At what average age do you become peri and menopausal?

The average age of menopause is about 51 years but can vary by several years.

Perimenopause describes the time leading up to your last period when you may have symptoms related to fluctuating oestrogen levels as ovarian function declines. Some women will pass through this time free of symptoms.

There is no average age for perimenopause and it is generally diagnosed based on symptoms. The danger with perimenopause symptoms is that they tend to accumulate slowly over time, be very non-specific and fluctuate in severity. Also, you may still be having regular periods at this time.

3. What are the symptoms?

I hear stories from women describing feeling chronically exhausted over the past few years, becoming more anxious, lots of headaches, and poor sleep becoming more difficult to cope with work or parenting.

The symptoms fluctuate over time so often just as a woman is about to seek help, she has a better few weeks and wonders, was she imagining it? This pattern goes on until finally she reaches a point where she is worn out. The danger is that she potentially may have suffered for two to three years having missed the fact that she was in perimenopause and could have benefited from HRT to treat her symptoms.

Expand Close Midlife is a critical time to put in place the habits that will future proof your health as you move into later decades. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Midlife is a critical time to put in place the habits that will future proof your health as you move into later decades.

4. Will every woman need HRT?

No, definitely not. It depends on the severity of your symptoms during perimenopause and menopause. These can vary from very mild to severe. Lifestyle measures will always be important and may be enough to control mild symptoms such as mild anxiety and some sleep disturbance.

If, however, your symptoms are having a significant impact on your quality of life and are not controlled with lifestyle measures, it is certainly worth considering a trial of HRT. It is important to remember that for some women with moderate to severe symptoms, HRT may be required to engage with lifestyle measures.

For example, it is hard to make good food, exercise and alcohol related choices when you are not sleeping, exhausted with aching joints and feeling low. HRT can be the foundation upon which lifestyle changes can be built for many women.

5. At what age can a woman start getting a Dexa scan?

A Dexa scan is a screening test for osteoporosis. It is recommended for all women over the age of 65 years. If you have risk factors for osteoporosis or have a fracture, it may be recommended to have a Dexa scan at a younger age. Vitamin D and adequate dietary calcium and weight-bearing exercise are also key elements of bone protection for all women.

Expand Close Menopause symptom checker / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Menopause symptom checker

6. Given the recent article on the British Medical Journal regarding the article ‘Normalising menopause’, do you think we are over-medicalising menopause?

I think we are talking more about menopause and that conversation includes the option of HRT as a treatment if required to manage symptoms. Some women require it, some don’t.

But the conversation is much broader that just medical treatments. And this conversation can shift negative perceptions and move the attitude to menopause to a more positive place. It is about lifestyle, about positive healthy ageing strategies, about empowering women to manage their health with accessible information and supports.

The most important thing is that the menopause conversation is finally taking place.

Read More

7. Can you prevent the symptoms by taking HRT once you hit 40?

Short answer — theoretically you could, but we don’t approach hormone health this way.

Why? Perimenopause and menopause symptoms are due to fluctuating oestrogen levels or low oestrogen due to declining ovarian function. Any form of oestrogen whether from the birth control pill or HRT will improve or prevent you experiencing symptoms of oestrogen deficiency.

However, each woman’s midlife hormone transition and menopause experience will be completely different and cannot be predicted.

Preventative HRT would be an overtreatment for many women. It is much better to have an awareness of the symptoms of perimenopause and menopause. To know when to attend for a detailed hormone assessment and then develop your individualised treatment plan.

The one exception is where a woman is at particularly high risk of osteoporosis and may decide to use HRT to prevent accelerated bone loss in midlife.

8. Is there an age-limit for when you can start taking HRT?

There is no age limit for starting HRT. Symptoms related to perimenopause and menopause can become problematic at any time from your late thirties through to your late fifties. It is about reflecting on the severity of your symptoms and the impact on your quality of life.

Just to mention, premature ovarian failure is a different condition that can affect much younger women with similar symptoms and these women require some form of HRT from a much younger age.

9. How often should I see a GP after starting HRT?

The majority of women need support when starting HRT for three to four months. This is because HRT is not one-size-fits-all. Dose or product adjustment may be needed to find the most suitable ‘recipe’ for each individual that gives maximal symptom relief without side effects. Once a HRT regime is working well, generally an annual check-up is sufficient.

10. What are the benefits of HRT and the risks?

The most significant benefit is symptom relief. This allows women to restore quality of life and engage more fully with lifestyle measures. Letting things slip in midlife due to the burden of untreated menopause symptoms can have a significant impact on overall health going forward.

Midlife is a critical time to put in place the habits that will future proof your health as you move into later decades. HRT also has a protective affect against bone loss which can lead to osteoporosis. Women are at higher risk of osteoporosis following menopause. There is also evidence that HRT may have a protective effect against cardiovascular disease in women.

Breast cancer risk is the big fear for many women. There is excellent data from large scale studies over many years to reassure that HRT is a safe, effective choice. The current data shows that there is no increased risk in breast cancer up to age of 50 years on HRT and for the first four to five years of HRT use over the age of 50 years. When on HRT for longer than this, there is a very small increased risk in the diagnosis of breast cancer but not in deaths from breast cancer.

Generally, we use HRT at the lowest dose needed for the shortest time required for symptom control. There are some women whose menopause symptoms can drag on into their sixties and beyond. It is reasonable to consider making an informed decision to continue HRT if required at that stage.

It is vitally important to remember two common modifiable risk factors for breast cancer: weight and alcohol. Many women who start HRT find that they can better manage their weight and alcohol use which can positively impact their breast cancer risk.

11. What age is too old to start HRT?

It is never too late to seek support with menopause symptoms. In general, HRT is a very reasonable choice up to the age of 60 years and slightly beyond for symptom control.

As women get older, the risk benefit with HRT changes and it may be more appropriate to consider non-hormonal medications to manage symptoms. The important message is that the door is never shut on hormone healthcare, regardless of age. If symptoms are troubling, they should be discussed with a doctor.

Read More

12. Can women with a history of breast & other cancers use HRT?

Women with a personal history of breast cancer have every chance of requiring support to manage menopause symptoms. I hear frequently in relation to this group of women “There is no point in coming, is there?”. We need to get the message out that midlife, perimenopause and menopause care is for everyone, regardless of your medical history.

Yes, there may be particular challenges around HRT use for women with a cancer history, but there are non-hormonal treatment options, lifestyle options, vaginal treatments, and most of all a supportive environment where your issues can be addressed.

Expand Close Dr Sarah Callaghan / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dr Sarah Callaghan

13. Will every woman need vaginal oestrogen? what are the benefits?

Symptoms of vaginal dryness, itch, painful intercourse due to reduced lubrication, urinary frequency or leaking can all occur in perimenopause and menopause. Not every woman will have these symptoms and severity can vary widely. Many women report using thrush treatments frequently before the correct diagnosis is made. Vaginal oestrogen is an excellent treatment as HRT is not likely to be sufficient alone. Women will likely need to continue vaginal oestrogen lifelong to maintain vaginal health as they get older.

14. Does HRT cause weight gain?

There is no evidence that HRT causes weight gain. Low oestrogen levels can cause a reduction in metabolic rate and change fat distribution patterns leading to more fat deposition around the midline.

Symptoms of menopause can make it more difficult to engage with healthy food and exercise choices. Generally starting HRT can have a beneficial impact on weight management but it does take time to see results.

15. Do you need to wait until your symptoms are severe before seeing your doctor about HRT?

Absolutely not. I would think it is useful to see a doctor if:

— You are confused about the cause of any symptoms you are having.

— You would like to have better awareness of how to manage your hormone health in midlife.

— You are having any symptoms that are affecting your quality of life.

Remember you do not have to have all the symptoms of perimenopause and menopause to benefit from HRT. Women use HRT to control symptoms even when they are still having periods. Blood tests are generally not useful to confirm perimenopause.

16. Will every woman need testosterone?

No. Testosterone deficiency does occur in a small subgroup of women in perimenopause and menopause. It is important not to miss the diagnosis as low levels can have a significant impact on wellbeing. Symptoms of low testosterone can overlap with oestrogen deficiency, so generally women are started on HRT first.

If symptoms of low libido, mood or cognition issues or reduced muscle strength persist after adequate oestrogen replacement, it may be appropriate to trial testosterone replacement. This will require careful blood monitoring to maintain testosterone levels with the appropriate range for women. It can take up to three months to see an improvement on treatment.

17. Will I still get a period when I’m on HRT?

HRT can be used in a regime that allows you to have a monthly bleed. This is where the progesterone part of the HRT is taken for about half the days of the month. It is suitable for women who are still having periods before starting HRT.

HRT can also be given as a bleed-free regime to women who have stopped or almost stopped having periods. In this case the progesterone will be taken daily and there should be no bleeding. It is common with both regimes to have some irregular bleeding in the first two to three months after starting treatment, however if this persists, you do need to talk to your doctor.

18. What can you expect starting HRT?

Most women generally have very mild side effects when commencing on HRT such as some spotting, breast tenderness, slight headaches. Often these are outweighed by an improvement in sleep or mood that can be seen quite quickly. Overall HRT impact is seen over weeks rather than days, so patience is required.

The important message is to seek follow-up with your doctor if you feel your symptoms are not steadily improving over the 8-12 weeks as your HRT regime may need adjusting.

19. Should I be worried about this next phase of life?

Not at all. Perimenopause and menopause can be managed effectively to allow you to get on with your life. I think this can be a valuable opportunity to take stock and reflect on how you would like to best manage your health going forward. We are all living longer but the focus has to be on healthy ageing and the foundations for this can start in mid life.

Whether 50 or 60 is your next big milestone, this can be an empowering opportunity to think about your goals, your next chapter and the self you want to bring forward.

20. What is the most common symptom of peri/menopause women present with at your clinic?

The mood symptoms are the most common presentation — everything from anxiety, panic attacks, irritability, rage, flatness, apathy and depression. However, on further discussion, it often becomes apparent that there are many other issues, such as dry skin, itch, achy joints, headaches, light headedness, tinnitus, vertigo, palpitations, the list goes on.

I think this speaks to the slippery slope that is particularly perimenopause. This gradual accumulation of an invisible burden of symptoms that can be so disabling. The overlap with menopause and life is confusing. Is it Covid or a bereavement or just the busyness of life and inability to cope? It can be hard to get the point of clarity and have the confidence to book an appointment with a doctor.

There are so many podcasts and websites and information out there on perimenopause and menopause but it can still be hard to apply all that information to your own individual story. I often ask women one simple question: ‘Would you say you just don’t feel like yourself any more?’. It is amazing how many women instantly respond ‘Yes’. If that is the case, it is time to seek support.

You can follow Dr Sarah Callaghan on her Instagram @completewomenshealth. For additional free resources or check out completewomenshealth.ie

Read More

Expand Close Hormone levels reduce in peri and menopause / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Hormone levels reduce in peri and menopause

The three key hormone players

There are three key hormones that fluctuate and then reduce in peri and menopause, yet we know very little about them, how much they do and why they are so important. Here we look at oestrogen, progesterone and testosterone and how they affect your health in multiple ways.

⬤ Oestrogen

Oestrogen helps regulate several hormones, which may have mood-boosting properties, for example serotonin, norepinephrine and dopamine.

It also helps to support the sharpness of your thinking skills and when levels reduce, it can lead to forgetfulness or brain fog — which can, in turn, lower your mood.

Some studies suggest it is the decline in oestrogen levels that leads to a lowering of mood, other studies propose that it’s the fluctuations that cause the problem.

⬤ Progesterone

This hormone plays a significant role in your monthly cycle before the menopause and works in partnership with oestrogen to prepare and then shed the lining of the womb when conception doesn’t happen each month.

Progesterone also has a calming effect on your mood, as well as aiding sleep and relaxation. And like oestrogen, when progesterone levels drop during the perimenopause and menopause, it can cause a rise in irritability, mood swings, and brain fog.

Some individuals are sensitive to progesterone and they find that when progesterone levels are higher, they can have symptoms including low mood.

⬤ Testosterone

It may surprise you to know that men don’t have a monopoly on testosterone. It is another important hormone produced by your ovaries. Levels usually decline during the perimenopause and menopause.

Testosterone is thought to have important effects on your mental stamina, quality of sleep and clarity of thought, which can in turn impact on your wellbeing and levels of stress, when those abilities are impaired. Testosterone also helps improve your libido.