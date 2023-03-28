The rules of female friendship - how to make them, sustain them and when to quit
How do you define friendship? Psychotherapist and podcaster Emma Reed Turrell on developing authentic bonds, the burden of people pleasing, dealing with conflict and why not all friendships are destined to last
Liadán Hynes
‘I consider myself a friendship freelancer,” says psychotherapist and best friend of How to Fail podcaster Elizabeth Day, Emma Reed Turrell on navigating friendship. Reed Turrell first met her best friend Day when they were students at Cambridge University over 20 years ago. It was after Reed Turrell appeared on Day’s chart-topping podcast in March 2021, that they began to consider working together.