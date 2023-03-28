The rules of female friendship - how to make them, sustain them and when to quit

How do you define friendship? Psychotherapist and podcaster Emma Reed Turrell on developing authentic bonds, the burden of people pleasing, dealing with conflict and why not all friendships are destined to last

Psychotherapist and Best Friend Therapy podcaster Emma Reed Turrell

Liadán Hynes Tue 28 Mar 2023 at 03:30