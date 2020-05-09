| 5.1°C Dublin

The pandemic has made life extra difficult for those of us with sight loss

With touch now off limits, people with sight loss are unable to venture out alone and have lost a lot of their independence, Áine Mae Crowley tells Arlene Harris

Áine Mae Crowley lost her eyesight at 25

Arlene Harris

The restrictions required by the government in response to Covid-19 are hard for all, but they are particularly trying for certain sections of the community, one being the 220,000 people living with sight loss in Ireland. Not only do they not have the same access to all of the virtual distractions the rest of us are relying on, they, like everyone else, have been told to avoid touching things. And when you don't have the power of sight, being able to feel your way around or decipher what you are touching is vital.

Áine Mae Crowley lost her eyesight at 25 as a result of diabetic retinopathy. The Clare woman, who was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes as a child, underwent several surgeries in the past decade, but nothing was successful to restore her sight.

She says her life was turned upside down when she became blind and although she had come to terms with it in recent years, further complications to her health have added to the total sense of vulnerability she feels during the coronavirus pandemic.