A long-term study in the US has found that the more sugary drinks a person consumes, the greater their risk of premature death from cardiovascular disease, and to a lesser extent from cancer.

The more sugary drinks a person consumes, the greater their risk of premature death - Harvard study

The drinks include carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, energy drinks, and sports drinks, which are the single largest source of added sugar in the diet in the US.

The Harvard study found that drinking one artificially sweetened beverage per day instead of a sugary one lowered the risk of premature death.

However, drinking four or more of these artificially sweetened beverages per day was associated with increased risk of mortality in women, the researchers found.

A moderately higher risk of dying from breast cancer or colon cancer among people who consumed sugary drinks was also found.

“Our results provide further support to limit intake of [sugar-sweetened beverages] and to replace them with other beverages, preferably water, to improve overall health and longevity,” Vasanti Malik, research scientist in Harvard's Department of Nutrition and lead author of the study, said.

“The big picture is really starting to emerge,” said Malik. “This is not random. There’s a whole lot of consistency across these findings.”

The study analysed data from 80,647 women participating in one study and from 37,716 men in another study.

