The Happy Pear 2.0? Meet the Irish fitness twins teaching ladies to pack a punch

In the last few years boxercise/ boxfit/ ballet-boxing classes have become increasingly popular with women.

This may be partially down to the fact that a rake load of celebrities swear by it; Karlie Kloss, Gigi Hadid, and Khloe Kardashian.

Closer to home models Rozanna Purcell and Jess Redden are also fans.

According to twin brothers Paddy and Sean Headon - the boxing version of the Happy Pear - ducking and diving empowers women, and is a healthy way to vent 'female fury'.

The brothers are the brains behind Headon Boxing Academy which runs classes in three Dublin locations (Grand Canal, Sandyford, and Lansdowne). They decided to set up the academy after having a 'lightbulb moment' in L.A.

"We saw classes over there and thought there was a gap in the market in Ireland. At first we only had one class a week, now we run 60 classes a week," Sean said. The duo, who want to do for boxing what SoulCycle did for indoor cycling, say their clientele is 90pc women.

READ MORE: Do you suffer from 'female fury'? Here's how to make it work for you

"I think it's very empowering for women," Paddy said. "It's great way to alleviate anxiety or stress, and to make people feel physically and mentally stronger."

This is what appeals to newlywed and pop star Ellie Goulding who has been boxing for several years. "Without wanting to use that clichéd word, I feel empowered" she said.

"I've got the power to defend myself. It's a great feeling to know that you don't have to have a bloke around to protect you.

"It's very animalistic and there's a lot of adrenaline in it," she added. "It has helped my stamina. When I'm onstage, I feel like I could go on forever."

Boxing enthusiasts definitely get the equivalent of a 'runner's high' - a sudden rush of adrenaline and endorphins that help reduce stress.

Boxing Twins Paddy and Sean Headon at Headon Boxing Academy. Pic Steve Humphreys 2nd August 2019

It's also fast, furious and focused. The intensity of the sport makes it very difficult for intrusive thoughts to pop into your head. As a result, a session can help interrupt negative thought patterns that are causing emotional upset and fatigue.

The workout also targets areas that women tend to want to build strength in - such as the core and upper body. It also works your abdominal muscles and obliques as a result of the rotation of the upper body as you throw punches, and helps to improve your reflexes and balance.

"Guys working out in gyms who want to get ‘big’ and bulk up, whereas women want a toned, leaner look that embodies strength," Sean explained.

"It's a high-intensity workout with a lot of movement and is working every single part of you, on top pf that it has a great community friendly atmosphere and it's very satisfying to throw punches."

Ellie Goulding is a fan of boxing (Ian West/PA)

The brothers say working with family is key to their success.

"It's great fun running a business with your twin. We are fortunate that we have a close relationship but we also have different skill sets," Sean said. "Paddy has a lot of energy and ambition and I'm more organised."

Online Editors