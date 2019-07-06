Children under the age of three are at the highest risk of choking due to the small size of their respiratory tract, the HSE advises in its new booklet Mychild.ie.

The five foods you should never give to children because of choking risks - HSE

Foods with skins, stone fruits, and small fruits like grapes and cherry tomatoes can all pose choking risks.

There are five foods in particular which the HSE warns against giving to young children.

Never give your child these foods

The HSE advises that these foods are unsuitable for children under the age of three:

Whole nuts

Marshmallows

Chewing gum

Boiled sweets

Popcorn

Foods with skins or leaves also require extra care, the HSE warns. Foods with skins are difficult to chew and can completely seal children's airways.

Take extra care with food with skins or leaves

Sausages, hot dogs and frankfurters

Apples and pears

Tomatoes

Lettuce and other raw salad leaves

Spinach and cabbage

The HSE advises removing or peeling skins and cutting into lengthways small pieces no bigger than your child's small fingernail. Add to mashed food.

Salad leaves should be finely chopped, and spinach and cabbage should be cooked until soft and chopped finely, the HSE warns.

Preparing Food

Always cut up food to a size that your child can chew and eat safely

If you need to make chewing easier, change the texture of the food – grate, cook, finely chop or mash it

Remove the part of food that could choke your child – peel off the skin or remove any strong fibres

Small fruit and vegetables

Foods like grapes and cherry tomatoes and other similar-sized food should be cut into quarters lengthways or smaller

Hard fruit or vegetables

Hard vegetables and fruits like carrots, celery and apples can be grated, finely chopped, cooked or mashed to make chewing easier for small children

Fruit with stones

Stones should be removed from fruits like plums, peaches, and nectarines. The fruits then can be peeled and chopped.

Thick pastes and spreads

Thick pastes like peanut butters and chocolate spreads can stick to a child's throat and windpipe, making breathing difficult, so pastes should be spread thinly and evenly.

