The dentists’ guide to the best products for keeping your teeth in mint condition

Ensure your teeth are ready for a summer of socialising with our expert guide to the at-home dental hygiene tools worth splashing out on

Dr William Rymer pictured at Expressions Dental &amp; Cosmetic Clinic in Roscrea, Co Tipperary. He recommends the Oral B Pro 650 toothbrush and Phillips Sonicare Airfloss. Photo: John D Kelly Expand
Dr William Rymer pictured at Expressions Dental &amp; Cosmetic Clinic in Roscrea, Co Tipperary. He recommends the Oral B Pro 650 toothbrush and Phillips Sonicare Airfloss. Photo: John D Kelly

Dr William Rymer pictured at Expressions Dental & Cosmetic Clinic in Roscrea, Co Tipperary. He recommends the Oral B Pro 650 toothbrush and Phillips Sonicare Airfloss. Photo: John D Kelly

Meadhbh McGrath

With the sun shining, lockdown restrictions gradually easing and more opportunities to see friends and family, there’s plenty to smile about, so you’ll want to make sure your teeth are ready to be shown off. Dentists have remained open throughout the pandemic, and while it’s essential to get your teeth professionally cleaned regularly, it’s also important to practice good habits with an effective at-home routine. We asked the experts for their recommendations on the best oral hygiene tools.

Manual toothbrushes

If you prefer a regular old manual toothbrush over electric models, Dr Will Rymer of the Expressions Dental and Cosmetic Clinic in Roscrea, Co Tipperary, recommends the range by Swiss brand Curaprox (€5.99, pharmacies).

