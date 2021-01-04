| 4.3°C Dublin

The 16 habits of people who lose weight — and keep it off

It’s a rather demotivating fact that the majority of people who lose a significant amount of weight – as much as 90pc – put it back on again within a couple of years. So what are the secrets of other 10pc? We ask the experts for their advice on the habits you need to have if you want maintain and not regain

Find an exercise you enjoy and look forward to doing Expand

Chrissie Russell

Dublin parents-of-two Rob Cullen and wife Yvonne, lost (and have kept off) 13 stone between them. Rob says it’s because they stay focused on why they want to maintain a healthy weight.

For us it’s about remembering why we started in the first place and that was for our two boys.”

Both felt unhappy with their weight and how it was making them feel — lethargic and depleted.

