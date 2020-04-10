| 7.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Strategies for an alcoholic on lockdown

With most of her everyday activities now out of bounds, recovering alcoholic Suzanne Harrington found herself restless and listless and, for the first time in years, contemplating hitting the bottle ...

According to Drink Aware, half of all Irish drinkers use alcohol as a coping mechanism Expand
Suzanne Harrington Expand

Close

According to Drink Aware, half of all Irish drinkers use alcohol as a coping mechanism

According to Drink Aware, half of all Irish drinkers use alcohol as a coping mechanism

Getty Images/Science Photo Libra

Suzanne Harrington

Suzanne Harrington

/

According to Drink Aware, half of all Irish drinkers use alcohol as a coping mechanism

Suzanne Harrington

Last week, my mood tanked. My head went into a spiral, freefalling downwards. I was not one of those lockdown individuals posting adorable photos of craft sessions with photogenic kids hashtagged #preciousmoments, or snuggling up with a partner in matching onesies. Instead I was feeling a mixture of listless, restless, hopeless. Overwhelmed. Stuck inside the house, and stuck inside my head.

There was no logical reason for my mood dip. My kids are 16 and 19 - phew - and I am happily unmarried. I live by the sea, have a decent garden, already work from home, can (so far) pay my bills, have loads of lovely friends, and am healthy as a horse. So are my kids. We have enough loo roll. We all get along. I am not in a tower block with toddlers, or stuck indoors with an abusive partner, or in an even more precarious situation - I am not a refugee, a trapped migrant worker, or street homeless.

No. I am in lockdown luxury. And yet it felt like lockdown misery, endless and formless. Would a drink or six help smooth it all out?