Sláinte! Ireland's battle over booze

Ireland has become the frontline in an international war between health campaigners and the intensely powerful alcohol lobby.

For almost three years, the Government has been trying to push through legislation to restrict the promotion and sale of drink in Ireland. Under the Public Health (Alcohol) bill, advertising of alcohol as a glamorous product will effectively be banned and TV ads will be outlawed before 9pm. Cheap promotions would also be halted - with minimum prices imposed.

Health campaigners were also hoping that the Government would not cave in over the most controversial measure in the bill - to put health warnings about cancer on alcohol bottles.

The bill is due to come before the Dáil on Tuesday. If he succeeds in passing the legislation, even in a diluted form, it would be one of the most radical measures of Leo Varadkar's time in government, as Taoiseach and before that as Minister for Health. The target is to cut Ireland's booze habit from an average of 11 litres of pure alcohol per year to nine litres by 2020.

The delay in passing the bill through the Oireachtas amid huge resistance to certain aspects of it from drinks companies and shopkeepers means that target is unlikely to be met.

Alcohol lobbyists have been involved in a concerted campaign to block some of the measures, flooding members of the Oireachtas with representations. This has involved meetings between drinks company bosses and ministers, meetings with TDs, as well as emails and phone calls to members of the Oireachtas.

Before this week, the lobbyists had already succeeded in watering down some of the proposals including the absolute segregation of alcohol from other grocery products in shops.

The ultimate aim of the health campaigners supporting the bill in its entirety seems to be to push alcohol to the margins of respectability, so that it is treated in the same way as tobacco.

If they succeed, it could mark the start of a trend where alcohol is hidden away and bought furtively, just like cigarettes.

The most significant bone of contention in Ireland's battle of the booze has been a plan to put cancer warning labels along with other health warnings on bottles. By Thursday of this week, it was unclear if this measure will be carried amid significant opposition from backbench TDs.

Pat Deering, one of a number of Fine Gael TDs opposing cancer labels, told Review: "Putting cancer warnings on the bottles would be the beginning of a slippery slope. Next it will be meat, and God knows what else."

The cancer warnings may be stalled, but is it only a matter of time before your bottle of wine has a picture of a damaged liver, or perhaps a beaten-up spouse?

There are not yet plans for gory photos on bottles, but the drinks lobby has been particularly keen to stop plans for a warning on the label to inform the public of the direct link between alcohol and fatal cancers.

If Ireland pressed ahead with plans for the labels, it would be the first country in the world to make such a warning mandatory. And that would set a precedent that would be copied elsewhere.

That is why Ireland's proposals caused such consternation in the global alcohol industry. The new labels would also give a general warning about the dangers of alcohol consumption and a warning about drinking during pregnancy.

So would a warning about the link between alcohol and fatal cancers be justified, or is it too alarmist and disproportionate?

The International Agency for Research into Cancer, which is linked to the World Health Organisation, classifies alcohol as a Group 1 carcinogen.

Group 1 is their highest risk category, and indicates that alcohol causes cancer.

According to Cancer Research UK, a study published in 2018 found that drinking too much alcohol causes 3pc of cancer cases in the UK, or around 11,900 cases each year. The proportion of cases down to alcohol was highest for mouth and upper throat (pharynx) cancers (more than a third), but breast cancer accounted for the greatest overall number of cases.

According to the Irish Cancer Society, even small amounts of alcohol can increase the risk of breast cancer. A recent review of evidence showed that even one standard drink a day could increase the risk of breast cancer by 5pc. And the risk increases the more a woman drinks.

Despite this research, the drinks industry in Ireland has pushed hard to stop cancer warnings being included in the information provided on labels.

Jonathan McDade, a senior executive in the Alcohol Beverage Federation of Ireland, told Review: "While we support the objectives of the bill, we think that a cancer warning label could be quite confusing and misleading. The association between alcohol and fatal cancers is quite complex and can't be distilled down into one single label.

"It would cause reputational damage to Ireland's food and drinks industry.

"Other countries do have voluntary health warnings, but none of them has a measure that is this strict."

Drinks producers in Ireland warned that the labels would simply create extra costs and make distribution more difficult, with different labels required for different countries.

But this complaint does not impress Eunan McKinney of Alcohol Action Ireland, who says Irish producers already have to comply with foreign labelling requirements.

Although an Irish cancer warning would be unique, drinkers in the United States already read a government warning that alcohol may cause health problems, as well as a warning about drinking during pregnancy.

According to Alcohol Action Ireland, there are also health warnings in eight EU countries.

Although he supports certain aspects of the new bill, Pat Rigney, the Leitrim-based producer of Gunpowder Gin, opposed the cancer label and warned that it would be hugely damaging. Rigney, who employs 30 people in Drumshanbo, tells Review: "What kind of message are we giving people to put a ridiculous label like that on our brand in Ireland? It would be noticed overseas, and create a dreadful stigma that will migrate to the food sector."

As well as imposing strict labelling of drink, the alcohol bill will have a dramatic effect on booze advertising.

It could be argued that nothing has done more to glamorise alcohol than TV commercials and posters.

The marketing gurus in Guinness have been so successful that they have virtually identified their brand as the embodiment of the national spirit.

If the stringent advertising restrictions are passed, that emotional connection between consumers and alcohol brands will be much harder to sustain.

The new advertising restriction sets out strict limits on what can be shown in an advertisement. It includes the name, a brand logo, an image of a drink, a reference to the country of origin, the place and method of production, and an "objective description of the flavour, colour and smell".

It is widely accepted on both sides of the debate that heart-warming ads such as the Guinness Christmas commercial, storylines showing young people having a convivial evening in the sunset, or soccer stars showing their prowess on the street will all be banned.

Eunan McKinney says: "Under the new law on advertising, the utility of the product becomes more important than emotion. That is what upsets the alcohol industry. They sell the product on the basis of brand relationships that are developed at a very young age."

Alcohol Action commissioned a study carried out by the Health Promotion Research Centre at NUI Galway, which showed the heavy exposure of Irish children to alcohol marketing.

The research found that more than 90pc of Irish children were exposed to traditional, or offline, alcohol advertisements in the week prior to the study.

More than half saw four or more alcohol ads per day. The study showed that 77pc of kids reported exposure to alcohol marketing online.

According to Dr Michal Molcho, of the Health Promotion Research Centre at NUI Galway, heavier exposure to alcohol marketing increases the chances of risky drinking behaviour.

The drinks industry has steadfastly opposed plans to introduce a TV watershed of 9pm, one of the measures in the bill.

The industry prefers a voluntary system of audience profiling where they can show alcohol ads if it can be shown that over 75pc of the audience is over 18.

But supporters of a watershed are keen to stop the huge volume of alcohol advertising that is still broadcast to children, particularly during big sporting events such as the World Cup and rugby internationals.

The liver specialist and chairman of the Alcohol Health Ireland, Professor Frank Murray, supports the bill, but is disappointed that it does not break the link between alcohol and sport through a complete ban on sponsorship by drinks companies.

Frank Murray says that as a consultant dealing with liver failure in patients, he has seen many lives destroyed as a result of alcohol.

The liver specialist says Ireland's drink problem emerged from the 1960s on, when consumption of alcohol rose by 300pc.

"We saw a massive increase in the number of people coming to hospital with liver failure, particularly younger women."

Professor Murray says the introduction of Minimum Unit Pricing is a significant part of the alcohol bill.

Using a formula based on alcohol strength, volume and price, the measure will introduce minimum prices for different types of alcohol.

A typical 750ml bottle of wine will have a minimum price of around €7, a 700ml bottle of Vodka just over €20, and a 500ml can of beer around €1.60.

"Minimum Unit Pricing will target two groups of individuals. Children go for the cheapest drinks, and heavy drinkers also tend to drift down towards cheap alcohol," says Professor Murray.

As an independent senator who campaigns on alcohol issues, the singer Frances Black has been amazed at the scale of the lobbying operation aimed at stopping some of the measures in their tracks.

Black says alcohol lobbyists are a constant presence in Leinster House, and she once saw seven of them around a single TD.

"These are simple measures that are not going to pull down any business," says the singer, who has herself battled against alcohol addiction.

"Alcohol is up on a pedestal in Ireland. It's causing havoc in people's lives. When three people a day die from an alcohol-related issue, there's something not right with that picture. This should not be about profits. It's a public health issue."

