Skater girls: Why rollerblading is this summer's hot trend

The pandemic inspired a host of new hobbies but few are as cool as rollerblading or roller skating. Kathy Donaghy meets the women freewheeling for fun and fitness

Blades of glory: Daniela Sinnott and her daughter Molly in Father Collins Park in Clongriffin, Dublin. Picture: Arthur Carr Expand
Life on wheels: &lsquo;I remember loving rollerskates so much when I was a kid,&rsquo; says Donegal mum Deirdre Fitzpatrick. Photo: Lorcan Doherty Expand

Blades of glory: Daniela Sinnott and her daughter Molly in Father Collins Park in Clongriffin, Dublin. Picture: Arthur Carr

Life on wheels: ‘I remember loving rollerskates so much when I was a kid,’ says Donegal mum Deirdre Fitzpatrick. Photo: Lorcan Doherty

Some of us took up gardening. Some of us fixed up the house. Some of us started birdwatching. And some of us rewound the clock to the 90s and rediscovered the very retro pastime of rollerblading.

With celebrities like Reese Witherspoon leading the way, sales of rollerskates and blades have rocketed during the pandemic, with devotees rediscovering the fun of getting around on wheels. Daniela Sinnott is one such devotee. Daniela (43), mum to Molly (7) and Luca (2) got her first pair of roller skates for Christmas as a child and would skate around her family home in Sutton.

She recalls a craze for rollerblades in the mid-1990s when she would borrow her younger brother's blades and go and play roller hockey with friends before buying a pair of her own. The main difference, she says, between roller skates and rollerblades is the positioning of the wheels. Inline skates or rollerblades have a single frame with a number of wheels all in a line while roller skates have two horizontal trucks or hangars.