| 9.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Siobhan Byrne: A grand stretch in the evening

Having a stretching routine is an excellent way to improve posture, boost workouts and stay flexible and pain-free writes Siobhan Byrne

Fitness expert Siobhan Byrne Expand
Abductors stretch 1 Expand
Abductors stretch 2 Expand
Glute stretch 1 Expand
Glute stretch 2 Expand
Glute stretch 3 Expand
Hip flexor Expand
Quad stretch Expand
Hip stretch Expand

Close

Fitness expert Siobhan Byrne

Fitness expert Siobhan Byrne

Abductors stretch 1

Abductors stretch 1

Abductors stretch 2

Abductors stretch 2

Glute stretch 1

Glute stretch 1

Glute stretch 2

Glute stretch 2

Glute stretch 3

Glute stretch 3

Hip flexor

Hip flexor

Quad stretch

Quad stretch

Hip stretch

Hip stretch

/

Fitness expert Siobhan Byrne

Siobhan Byrne

With the curtailment of movement, we are all more restricted in what we can do. But that doesn't mean we should stop exercising.

Even those who are 'cocooning' are encouraged to exercise to help their physical and mental well-being.

This week, I'm looking at stretching, and the importance of putting a stretch routine together.