“She was the life and soul of her party… She was great. Sinead was great…”

'She had an open wound in her foot... then we were told she had a brain tumour' - Sister who lost her 'best friend and soulmate'

Barbara Brown (40) lost her older sister Sinead to malignant melanoma, and memories of her sister - her soulmate and best friend, as she calls her - are both precious and painful.

Barbara Brown

Sinead died just one week after her 31st birthday, a precious occasion that the family celebrated with gusto, ordering their glamorous daughter and sister a much longed-for crème brulee in one of her favourite restaurants.

“Skin cancer unfortunately took my sister very early,” Barbara tells Independent.ie.

Her classic Irish beauty, with red hair and freckles, meant that she would burn easily in the sun. But she loved the sun, loved to work on her tan, and loved to look well.

“She did the odd sun bed… she never reacted well to the sun. She would come out in a heat rash or she would go to Boston to see my brothers and [she would try to get] that last colour you wanted before you came home, she’d come back with a bit of burn on her back.”

Out of the blue an open wound appeared on Sinead’s foot. It wasn’t healing. Sinead was diagnosed with polyarthritis, an autoimmune condition. But soon, the wound on her foot healed and she began to experience bad headaches.

“She would have been just 29. The headaches began around the September, and they progressively got worse and worse.”

“We had to rush her into hospital and the scans were done, and it came back as a large brain tumour on the right side of the brain that had travelled from what we now know as the primary source of the cancer, the foot.”

“On the second of December, two days before Sinead’s birthday, they removed the tumour on the left side of the brain.”

By the time surgeons attempted to remove two small tumours on the right side of her brain, two weeks later, another two tumours had appeared.

“It was quite aggressive, the cancer. When she was fit and ready enough, they were able to start an aggressive form of chemotherapy, along with radiation treatment, which was very rigorous, very tiring. But Sinead didn’t moan once, she never complained.”

“It was gruesome, it really was. The burns on her head were bad. At one point, she just had to put her head out the window to cool down her head… that was hard to watch,” Barbara recalls.

Sadly, the treatment couldn’t beat the tumour which grew all the while.

Over the next year, Sinead eventually moved back to the family home with Barbara and their mother, and the family had precious times together.

“We never discussed the diagnosis. We never discussed what might be, what might not be.”

Barbara and Sinead with their sister Ellie

“We had some amazing times. We went to Cork with my Dad and my Dad’s partner, and my little sister. We had some beautiful memories, my Dad turned 60 that year so my brothers came home with their wives and kids. We have some lovely cherished memories from that year.”

“She was my best friend. Sinead taught me to live right now, to live in this moment, to not be afraid. Sinead was all about presenting yourself well, your make-up, your hair. You don’t let yourself down by swearing. She really was a lady.”

“In the time Sinead was sick, she always still held herself with such dignity and such grace. But she let go of the small stuff that didn’t matter. It just didn’t. She was able to throw caution to the wind and say, ‘flip it mum, let’s just go to Belfast, for the day’.”

Barbara and Sinead together.

“She wasn’t actually physically able to do those things but she didn’t think twice about just getting out there and not caring what people thought. She wore her wig some days, and some days she didn’t.”

Eventually, Sinead’s health deteriorated such that she was sleeping 18 hours a day. Doctors induced a coma, in the hope that they could reduce the swelling on her brain.

“Unfortunately the tumours at this point, which they described as global, were all over the brain.”

“We were told at the time that Sinead maybe only had three to four weeks to live. Between my mom and my dad and myself, we slept on the floor in her room. We alternated between us. I happened to be with her when she woke up from the coma and all I remember her saying was ‘Babs, I can smell toast, can I have some toast please’. So I jumped up and made her toast.”

“The hospital sat us down to say ‘it’s not going to be long. What would you like to do?’ We as a family, we knew Sinead and we knew she would not want to be in a hospital, she would not want to be in a hospice. That was just personally for Sinead.”

“We never discussed the end. We knew that for Sinead, that would just be too far. She needed to focus on the ‘here and now’. So we decided to take Sinead home.”

“We had nine weeks with Sinead and we had some beautiful times. Sinead wasn’t confined to the bed. Myself and my mom would bring her to Liffey Valley, we were in Nutgrove. Sinead loved to shop, putting it mildly. Loved her shoes. Loved anything to do with shopping.”

But she added: “We had our bad days where we would just stay in the bed and Sinead would have ice cream or we’d sit and watch old movies.”

After missing her 30th birthday celebration the previous year because of her surgeries, Sinead decided that she would make her 31st birthday special.

“She said ‘I don’t care what happens. I’m going to One Pico for my dinner, and I’m going to have crème brulee. That is what I’m doing.”

One week later, Barbara painfully recalls, her best friend died in her sleep.

“We didn’t really know we’d only have a week to the day with Sinead.”

“Sinead used to knock on my wall saying ‘love you babs’. She just fell asleep. Sinead went into a deep sleep and there was no pain. The palliative care nurses came out from Our Lady’s Hospice.”

“For the end, I was home and I was there and I got to have some beautiful times with Sinead.”

“She just slipped into a deep coma. After about three days of that, Sinead passed away on the 11th of December, exactly a week to the day from her birthday.”

Now, 14 years later, Barbara is telling Sinead’s story in the hope of spreading awareness that overexposure to UV light, primarily from the sun and sunbeds, causes over 90 per cent of melanoma.

Every year, over 900 new cases of melanoma are diagnosed and 163 people die from the disease

Barbara, her husband, and her three children, Sophie (7) Scott (4) Laura (6 months) wear sun screen every day in Ireland.

Every year, she goes for a skin check. One year, she had a mark on her nose, which thankfully was shown by a biopsy to be benign.

Barbara explains: “I miss her every single day. There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think ‘Sinead would love that, she would have found that really funny, or anything to do with family occasions.”

“I don’t have my best friend. That’s the hardest part. She was my soulmate. Don’t get me wrong, we were sisters, we were four and a half years apart. She wanted to kill me. I was that sister,” she laughs.

“She became my best friend. That last year with her, she was my everything. We did everything together. Our love of photography. We both had our Canon cameras, we were taking photos of each other.”

“I went to grief counselling with Our Lady’s Hospice after Sinead passed, and that really got me through my darkest days. And there were some very dark days. I didn’t know if I’d keep going without her.”

But she added: “I do believe that Sinead brought my husband to me. If she had met him, they have so much in common it’s frightening. Their love of history, their love of business, economics, sport, rugby, formula 1 racing.”

“I have no doubt Sinead sent him to me… I now have three amazing kids of my own, and for her not to be here for that, to see that.”

“But life, now, without Sinead, it’s taught me so much. It’s taught me to grab on, to really appreciate family, my friends. Nothing, I mean it, nothing else matters. I don’t care what you have in the bank, I don’t care where you live, what your post code is, I don’t care what you drive. What matters is your friends and family first and foremost.”

Barbara Brown is an ambassador for The Marie Keating Foundation. She regularly helps promote their Skintervention campaigns, the most recent of which is the Skin C(h)ancer campaign - primarily targeting Irish men.

For more information, please visit: The Marie Keating Foundation

