Tributes have been paid to "clever, kind and very courageous" Irish writer Aisling McDermott, who has passed away following a battle with multiple sclerosis.

Tributes have been paid to "clever, kind and very courageous" Irish writer Aisling McDermott, who has passed away following a battle with multiple sclerosis.

'She fought so bravely but left behind such a legacy' - tributes paid to Irish writer Aisling McDermott

Aisling's heartbroken family, friends and many fans took to social media today to pay their respects to her.

Aisling, who was from Celbridge in Co Kildare, co-founded popular Irish blog Beaut.ie alongside her sister Kirstie, she was also a columnist for The Irish Times and penned three best-selling books; The Beaut.ie Guide to Gorgeous, Gorgeous to Go and About Face: The Smart Woman's Guide to Beauty. Kirstie shared the devastating news of Aisling's death on Twitter today, as she revealed that Aisling's MS had gotten worse recently.

She said: "This is the story of a hair turban and a beauty-obsessed sister. On Tuesday, I bought Aisling a hair turban I’d been promising her. I knew I’d see her the next day. "She’s had aggressive MS for 20 years and she was getting worse, but she still looked so glam.

"She loved beauty. We both did. Lots of you know us both because we founded Beaut.ie back in 2006. Lots of you follow us on Twitter still. "The reason I tweet this now is to let you know that a great originator and founder of Ireland’s online beauty blogosphere has left us.

"So I never got to give her that turban. But I raise all the lipsticks in the world to someone who fought so bravely for so long and left behind such a legacy. "Sleep well, Aisling. We loved you hugely."

Among those who fondly remembered Aisling today was author Marion Keyes.

She said: "I just can't believe it.

"I keep reading the words and they won't make sense. "She was my friend, I loved her very much. She was a person with rare qualities: clever, kind, astute, sweet and very courageous Aisling McDermott has died."

Blogger and businesswoman Pippa O'Connor said: "Dreadfully sorry & sad to hear this. Rest In Peace Aisling." Beaut.ie said that Aisling will be fondly remembered by those who knew her and enjoyed her work.

They also said that she has helped to shape blogging in Ireland and has created a lasted impact on the industry. They said: "Our thoughts go out to the family & friends of Aisling McDermott, co-founder of Beaut.ie, a brilliant writer & wonderful person. "Her talent and personality touched people far beyond the beauty world but she was a genuine groundbreaker in the industry. She will be greatly missed."

Online Editors