Seven essential rules to maintain a healthy body

If you have lost your lifestyle rhythm during the pandemic, dietitian Orla Walsh has advice to get you back on track to a happier, healthier life

It's a challenging time for everyone. Our lives have all changed. For some people it may feel like their day-to-day life is similar to how it once was, others may have more time for themselves than ever before, while for some, life has become so incredibly busy that every second counts.

The following advice is tailored to all scenarios, regardless of which category you fit into. Eating and living well is important for supporting mental and physical well-being. We know that eating a healthy, balanced diet and remaining active supports better mood, the optimal functioning of our immune system and it helps to keep our body feeling healthy. Perhaps you have lost your natural healthy rhythm. Here are my tips for getting back on track.

 