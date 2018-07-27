Self-test HIV kits go on sale in Irish pharmacies today

A new over-the-counter HIV test is going on sale in pharmacies across Ireland today.

The Autotest VIH test can detect antibodies in just 15 minutes after taking a pinprick blood sample.

The test can be purchased by anyone over the age of 18.

Each kit comes with an information leaflet and contact details for the GOSHH (Gender, Orientation, Sexual Health and HIV) helpline should the user need it.

The Autotest VIH test has been launched in Ireland by global pharmaceutical company Mylan.

Country manager Owen McKeon said the company will be working on increasing awareness on the importance of early testing in the coming months.

"Ireland becomes our fourth market to launch in, following already successful launches in France, Italy and Spain," he said.

"Over the coming months, we will be working with HIV patient organisations to increase awareness of the importance of early testing, and how tools like our self-testing kit, as well as taking a proactive approach to your health, can help in the fight against the spread of HIV."

According to figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC), there were 508 new diagnoses of HIV in Ireland in 2016, a 3.9pc increase from 2006. It is believed that almost 10 people a week are diagnosed with HIV in Ireland.

A recent survey by Durex found that almost 70pc of young people between the ages of 18 and 24 had never had an STI check.

Ann Mason, Manager of GOSHH said the easy access kit will help to "manage symptoms" quickly.

“8,341 people have been diagnosed with HIV in Ireland since the early 1980s. Today, HIV is a treatable infection and the sooner someone living with HIV accesses treatment, the sooner the medication will reduce their viral load to undetectable," she said.

"Whether you are HIV negative, positive or have never been tested, there are channels to discuss it. It is also important to encourage people to openly discuss their HIV Status with their sexual partner.

"With discreet and easy-to-use tools like the Mylan self-test kit and with helplines like GOSHH to support their use, we hope to see more people avail of testing, an increased ability to manage symptoms early on, and ultimately, a decline in HIV diagnoses."

